Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14 The Illinois State Redbirds have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Illinois Salukis and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2021. The Redbirds and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redbird Arena. The Salukis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Illinois State will be looking to regain their footing.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO