Iowa State

CBS Sports

How to watch Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14 The Illinois State Redbirds have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Illinois Salukis and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2021. The Redbirds and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redbird Arena. The Salukis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Illinois State will be looking to regain their footing.
CARBONDALE, IL
Hutch Post

🏀 Salthawk Girls finish 4th at Thunderbird Classic

TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls Basketball team just couldn't get up off the mat after a tough semi-final loss to Wichita South on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights Thunderbird Classic. In Saturday's winners bracket consolation 3rd place game, they fell behind 15 to 3 to a very good...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 28, 2023

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Manual High School took down Morton in double overtime in their annual shootout. Also winning was Richwoods, Metamora and Notre Dame. In Mid-Illini girls basketball, Canton beat Dunlap at home to hand the Eagles their second loss in conference play. Other girls winners in the...
PEORIA, IL

