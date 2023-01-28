Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14 The Illinois State Redbirds have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Illinois Salukis and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2021. The Redbirds and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redbird Arena. The Salukis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Illinois State will be looking to regain their footing.
🏀 Salthawk Girls finish 4th at Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls Basketball team just couldn't get up off the mat after a tough semi-final loss to Wichita South on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights Thunderbird Classic. In Saturday's winners bracket consolation 3rd place game, they fell behind 15 to 3 to a very good...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 28, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Manual High School took down Morton in double overtime in their annual shootout. Also winning was Richwoods, Metamora and Notre Dame. In Mid-Illini girls basketball, Canton beat Dunlap at home to hand the Eagles their second loss in conference play. Other girls winners in the...
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school boys basketball (Jan. 23-29)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Daniel Jacobi Here are some stars from the past week's high school boys basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Colby Dolphin, Cedar Rapids KennedyThe senior guard popped in 25 points for ...
Comments / 0