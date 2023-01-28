A glass of wine may help you wind down after a long day at work, but it's definitely not doing you any favors in the bedroom. The truth is drinking alcohol affects your sleep quality, which can have a number of effects on your health and wellness. That's why when you stop drinking alcohol, you might actually notice that your mood improves, your skin clears up, and you feel more rested. So, if you rely on a glass of wine to relax and fall asleep, know that even just one drink greatly diminishes the quality of that sleep, says neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier, PhD, and author of the book Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power.

7 DAYS AGO