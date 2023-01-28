ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Drinking Alcohol Before Bed Is Ruining Your Sleep Quality, According to a Neuroscientist and a Neurologist

A glass of wine may help you wind down after a long day at work, but it's definitely not doing you any favors in the bedroom. The truth is drinking alcohol affects your sleep quality, which can have a number of effects on your health and wellness. That's why when you stop drinking alcohol, you might actually notice that your mood improves, your skin clears up, and you feel more rested. So, if you rely on a glass of wine to relax and fall asleep, know that even just one drink greatly diminishes the quality of that sleep, says neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier, PhD, and author of the book Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power.
New York Post

Teens who don’t sleep at higher risk for deadly disease: study

The days of pulling all-nighters might be over. Teens who don’t sleep enough could be at risk for a life-threatening illness, a new study suggests. Researchers from Stockholm University in Sweden discovered that teenagers who get less than seven hours of zzz’s every night are 40% to 50% more likely to later develop multiple sclerosis (MS), compared to those who get a sufficient amount of sleep. MS is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects over 2.3 million people globally, according to the National MS Society. The chronic illness is marked by a breakdown in the body’s protective nerve coating, called the myelin sheath, resulting...
Healthline

How Common Is Insomnia?

If you’re one of the many people who have difficulty sleeping, you’re not alone. But just how common is insomnia, and is it what you’re experiencing?. Insomnia is a condition that impacts your quality of sleep. It’s identified by an inability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or return to sleep after waking up too soon.
CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
verywellmind.com

Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?

There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...
Healthline

The Nuanced Difference of Insomnia vs. Hypersomnia

Sleep disorders are incredibly common and can run the gamut from not being able to fall asleep to sleeping for too long. , anywhere from 50 to 70 million American adults live with one or more sleep disorders. These conditions can prevent people from achieving the essential restorative sleep that’s needed to not only function properly but to maintain proper health.
psychologytoday.com

Using Infant Massage to Alleviate Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression is a serious condition that affects one out of seven women. The practice of infant massage may help alleviate postpartum depression, especially with mothers of preterm babies. Infant massages help parents learn their baby's cues and promote attachment. Having a baby can be one of the most exhilarating...
MedicalXpress

Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
Medical News Today

What to know about excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy

10–20% of the population. One common cause of EDS is narcolepsy. In this article, we look at what EDS is and its possible causes. We also explain how healthcare professionals diagnose and treat EDS. What is excessive daytime sleepiness?. A person who has EDS will regularly experience significant drowsiness...
KEYT

Weight loss surgery extends lives, study finds

Weight loss surgery reduces the risk of premature death, especially from such obesity-related conditions as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, according to a new 40-year study of nearly 22,000 people who had bariatric surgery in Utah. Compared with those of similar weight, people who underwent one of four types of...
UTAH STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Sleep and Treatments in Insomnia

Pharmacists should be vigilant in recognizing medications that are causing insomnia in a patient's profile or electronic medical record. Sleep is a vital component for the human body. If left untreated, sleep disorders such as insomnia can lead to other health problems. Pharmacists play a role in providing consumers with...
Healthline

What Is the Relationship Between Narcolepsy and ADHD?

Narcolepsy and ADHD are two distinct disorders, but they’re commonly seen together and may share similar underlying mechanisms. At first glance, narcolepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not seem to have much in common. We know that narcolepsy causes excessive sleepiness, while ADHD is best known for hyperactivity.
pbmainstream.com

Why it’s Difficult for Teens to Sleep

After a long day of homework and studying, you flop on the bed. You close your eyes for a few minutes and… are jolted by the sound of your alarm clock. You feel as though you haven’t slept for more than an hour, yet it is time for school again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy