Eugene, OR

kezi.com

Oregon State woman defeated by Cal in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. – Cal outscored Oregon State 18-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Beavers 64-62. Bendu Yeaney led the way for OSU with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12 points with six assists, six rebound and two blocked shots. Jelena Mitrovic added eight points with 10...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

OSU Women nearly upset No. 3 Stanford, fall 63-60

STANFORD, Cal--- The Oregon State women nearly took down No. 3 Stanford on Friday, but ultimately suffered a 63-60 loss. The Beavs were led by Bendu Yeaney who finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Oregon State's Timea Gardiner had 16 points off the bench. The Cardinal was led by...
STANFORD, CA
FanSided

Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?

Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle

Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
focushillsboro.com

Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty

A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

OSU wave power testing facility overcomes many “firsts”

After many years of preliminary work, a wave energy testing facility led by Oregon State University is nearing the final stages. It’s called PacWave South and it’s being installed south of Newport. Lead engineer Burke Hales told KLCC the U.S. Department of Energy was interested in grid-scale production....
NEWPORT, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
kezi.com

Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone. It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
ALBANY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR

