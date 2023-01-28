Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon State woman defeated by Cal in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. – Cal outscored Oregon State 18-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Beavers 64-62. Bendu Yeaney led the way for OSU with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12 points with six assists, six rebound and two blocked shots. Jelena Mitrovic added eight points with 10...
OSU Women nearly upset No. 3 Stanford, fall 63-60
STANFORD, Cal--- The Oregon State women nearly took down No. 3 Stanford on Friday, but ultimately suffered a 63-60 loss. The Beavs were led by Bendu Yeaney who finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Oregon State's Timea Gardiner had 16 points off the bench. The Cardinal was led by...
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?
Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
Former Alabama player, assistant rejoins Crimson Tide staff after season with Oregon
A familiar face is back on staff at Alabama. Jake Long has returned to UA after spending a season with Dan Lanning at Oregon. Long has updated his Twitter profile to reflect his status as an Alabama staffer. As a graduate assistant at Oregon, Long worked with the defense in his season with the Ducks.
Roundball Wrap: January 27, 2023
EUGENE, Ore. – Episode 4 of Roundball Wrap is complete. Here are scores from around the area:
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle
Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
OSU wave power testing facility overcomes many “firsts”
After many years of preliminary work, a wave energy testing facility led by Oregon State University is nearing the final stages. It’s called PacWave South and it’s being installed south of Newport. Lead engineer Burke Hales told KLCC the U.S. Department of Energy was interested in grid-scale production....
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone. It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
Local law enforcement emphasize seat belt usage for "Click It or Ticket" campaign
EUGENE, Ore. -- Law enforcement agencies including the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and others will be policing seat belt usage more tightly for the next few weeks as part of a national program. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s...
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
New owner of Yachats’ largest motel has big plans for upgrades and creating more rooms, shops and housing
YACHATS – The new owner of the Adobe motel has big plans. A full remodel of 110 rooms. A full remodel of the lobby. Sprucing up the exterior with new landscaping. And that’s just this year. After the motel is remodeled, Fushion Lodging owner and chief executive Sazzadur...
