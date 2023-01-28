Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent need for baseball and softball umpires
The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for the high school spring sports seasons. There is an immediate need for umpires in baseball and softball. Becoming a high school official has several benefits - staying involved in athletics, maintaining good physical condition and earning money, according to OAOA Executive Director Jack Folliard. “Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” Folliard said. “Officials provide valuable service to high schools and students, make a positive impact in the community and build relationships.” Those interested in becoming a baseball or softball umpire should visit www.newofficials.org. The Oregon Athletic Officials Association, “Dedicated to the Advancement of High School Officiating in Oregon”, includes more than 2,300 certified officials in volleyball, soccer, football, cheerleading, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball.
Brentwood HS cheerleading team seeks over $5,000 to get to national competition in Florida
For senior Jackie Parra and sophomore Nikole Acosta, the exciting news came after they lost all their belongings, clothes and cheer equipment in separate house fires, which happened just a week apart.
spartanshield.org
Pv senior athletes reach new height pursuing collegiate sports
Having a passion and pursuing given opportunities is becoming a standard for the 2023 senior class at Pleasant Valley. Sports are a large part of the high school experience and many are choosing to further their athletic ability. The class of 2023 has seen a jump in the athletes committed...
eastlansinginfo.news
Excitement Building Around ELHS Wrestling Program
When Thomas Woodward took over as the East Lansing High School Trojans head wrestling coach five years ago, the outlook for the program was bleak. “When I first got here, I was pretty much told East Lansing is not a wrestling city,” Woodward said. To an outside eye, it...
Gardena Serra's 'League of Champions' win previews excitement for girls' flag football
Gardena Serra High beat Long Beach Poly for the "League of Champions" girls' flag football title that provided an exciting preview ahead of CIF debut.
Athletes of the Week: Terrence Hilton Jr. and Samantha Correia
KENILWORTH, NJ – Terrence Hilton Jr. and Samantha Correia have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Terrence Hilton Jr. known as TJ, is a senior and has been on the track team since his freshman year of high school. "It took me long time to get to where I am now. I have progressed a lot this year as a senior with my high jump and hurdles. TJ says his best sports memory so far was in his junior year. "Coach Mr. Pitarresi aka 'Coach Pit' put me and my teammate Anthony Flowers in a high jump event for the first time. We...
jacksonmiltonjournal.com
JM Competition Cheerleaders advance to STATE competition!
The Jackson-Milton cheerleaders have had an exciting cheer season so far! They have placed in several competitions throughout the competition season and will advance to STATE this year in both competition routines!. The cheerleaders from Jackson-Milton high school have been practicing since the summer to be ready for their long...
Comments / 0