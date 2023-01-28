The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for the high school spring sports seasons. There is an immediate need for umpires in baseball and softball. Becoming a high school official has several benefits - staying involved in athletics, maintaining good physical condition and earning money, according to OAOA Executive Director Jack Folliard. “Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” Folliard said. “Officials provide valuable service to high schools and students, make a positive impact in the community and build relationships.” Those interested in becoming a baseball or softball umpire should visit www.newofficials.org. The Oregon Athletic Officials Association, “Dedicated to the Advancement of High School Officiating in Oregon”, includes more than 2,300 certified officials in volleyball, soccer, football, cheerleading, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO