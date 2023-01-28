Read full article on original website
Barzal’s overtime goal boosts Islanders, sends Golden Knights to fourth straight loss
Mathew Barzal scored in overtime and Semyon Varlamov made a season-high 44 saves Saturday night, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 triumph over the Golden Knights.
Ilya Samsonov to Start for Maple Leafs Against Capitals as Matt Murray Deals with Ankle Injury
Murray will undergo more tests to determine if he can back up Samsonov or if another goaltender will be called up.
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Porterville Recorder
Capitals visit the Blue Jackets, aim to stop road losing streak
Washington Capitals (26-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets +185, Capitals -215 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to end a three-game road losing streak. Columbus has gone 15-32-3 overall...
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
NHL Odds: Sabres vs. Wild prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
The Buffalo Sabres will battle the Minnesota Wild today. Skate with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Sabres-Wild prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Significantly, Tage Thompson led the way with one goal and one assist. Jeff Skinner contributed with two helpers. Initially, the Sabres had this game in hand with a 3-0 lead. But they allowed two goals late and held on for dear life to edge out the Jets for the win. Ultimately, the Sabres won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Buffalo also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they blocked 15 shots.
Porterville Recorder
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in the first blockbuster of NHL trade deadline season. The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, top prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Canucks.
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits
The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho’s
Porterville Recorder
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need Owen Beck Right Now
The Montreal Canadiens have had yet another season filled with injuries to their lineup, many of which have come in clusters. The team currently has six players on the injured reserve (IR) and three more on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This helped the Canadiens in choosing to proceed with an emergency recall of center Owen Beck of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Peterborough Petes.
NBC Sports
Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
