FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Porterville Recorder
Capitals visit the Blue Jackets, aim to stop road losing streak
Washington Capitals (26-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets +185, Capitals -215 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to end a three-game road losing streak. Columbus has gone 15-32-3 overall...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 4, Boston 1
Carolina112—4 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 21, 10:52. Second Period_2, Carolina, Stastny 4 (Burns, Necas), 12:05 (pp). Third Period_3, Carolina, Jarvis 8, 1:57. 4, Boston, Hall 15 (McAvoy, Zacha), 3:22. 5, Carolina, Staal 13 (Martinook), 15:40 (en). Shots on Goal_Boston 7-8-10_25. Carolina 15-13-8_36. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 6; Carolina 1...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Hurricanes With Solid Home, Road Splits Face League-Leading Bruins
Following back-to-back losses in Florida, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday evening. The B’s last visited the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022 postseason, with the Canes taking that series to advance past the Bruins. This time around, Carolina boasts an...
Porterville Recorder
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman's 32-point performance
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7 points...
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Boston
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen in net Sunday as they face the NHL's best, the Boston Bruins. The netminder is 4-0 since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of game action from mid-November until mid-January but left Wednesday night's win over Dallas after the first period due to an upper-body concern.
Porterville Recorder
Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
Porterville Recorder
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in the first blockbuster of NHL trade deadline season. The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, top prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Canucks.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 5, Washington 1
Toronto041—5 First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Sheary, Johansson), 17:17 (pp). Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Holding), 12:01; Eller, WSH (Interference), 12:01; Kerfoot, TOR (Tripping), 16:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 15 (Tavares, Marner), 1:29 (pp). 3, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Bunting, Tavares), 7:00. 4, Toronto, Nylander 28 (Jarnkrok, Sandin), 10:45. 5, Toronto, Engvall 10...
Patrice Bergeron Held Scoreless In Bruins’ Loss To Hurricanes
The Boston Bruins will look to get back into the win column as they head to Toronto on Wednesday, coming away from the Carolina Hurricanes with their third consecutive lost. Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to Sunday’s game, but the center was held scoreless in the 4-1 loss.
Marc McLaughlin Makes Bruins Season Debut On Road Trip
Marc McLaughlin was brought up from Providence for the Boston Bruins’ current road trip and made his NHL season debut Saturday night. The Black and Gold rallied to the end but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers, losing 4-3 in overtime. For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in...
NBC Sports
Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
L.A. CLIPPERS (99) Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Coffey 5-13 8-9 18, Zubac 0-5 2-2 2, Mann 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 4-10 3-4 11, Diabate 5-8 2-3 13, Brown 5-7 3-3 13, Boston Jr. 9-19 5-6 24, Kennard 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 37-89 23-27 99. CLEVELAND (122)
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings
After taking consecutive losses for the first time this season, the Bruins will try to right the ship Sunday evening in Raleigh. The penultimate contest of Boston’s five-game road trip will see the NHL-best Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Metropolitan Division leaders, owners of the second-highest point total in the league, won six of their last seven and haven’t suffered a regulation defeat since Jan. 10.
