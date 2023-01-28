ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
Porterville Recorder

Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Porterville Recorder

Capitals visit the Blue Jackets, aim to stop road losing streak

Washington Capitals (26-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets +185, Capitals -215 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to end a three-game road losing streak. Columbus has gone 15-32-3 overall...
Porterville Recorder

Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks

The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in the first blockbuster of NHL trade deadline season. The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, top prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Canucks.
Yardbarker

Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent D Filip Roos and C Luke Philp to Rockford (AHL). Assigned G Jaxson Stauber to Rockford. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL). NEW YORK...
NHL

Preview: Sharks at Penguins

The San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their second half of back-to-back and the final game on the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Mikey Eyssimont (1g, 2a) tallied a career-best three points and scored...
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Porterville Recorder

Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action

Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Toronto041—5 First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Sheary, Johansson), 17:17 (pp). Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Holding), 12:01; Eller, WSH (Interference), 12:01; Kerfoot, TOR (Tripping), 16:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 15 (Tavares, Marner), 1:29 (pp). 3, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Bunting, Tavares), 7:00. 4, Toronto, Nylander 28 (Jarnkrok, Sandin), 10:45. 5, Toronto, Engvall 10...
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
