RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
Penguins Should Make a Move for Max Domi
Ron Hextall should do whatever it takes to land Max Domi for the Pittsburgh Penguins forward core.
Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Porterville Recorder
Capitals visit the Blue Jackets, aim to stop road losing streak
Washington Capitals (26-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets +185, Capitals -215 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to end a three-game road losing streak. Columbus has gone 15-32-3 overall...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in the first blockbuster of NHL trade deadline season. The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, top prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Canucks.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Transactions
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent D Filip Roos and C Luke Philp to Rockford (AHL). Assigned G Jaxson Stauber to Rockford. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL). NEW YORK...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Penguins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their second half of back-to-back and the final game on the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Mikey Eyssimont (1g, 2a) tallied a career-best three points and scored...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Porterville Recorder
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
Penguins' Sidney Crosby Passes Stan Mikita on All-Time Points List
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain continues to build on his legacy.
Watch: Hurricanes' Martin Necas ties game in final minute, nets OT winner seconds later
Two nights after netting the overtime winner against the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas played hero again Friday night against San Jose Sharks. Necas helped the Canes complete a third-period comeback, tying the game late, and tallied the game-winner by scoring less than a minute into overtime. The...
Islanders add much-needed offense, land Bo Horvat from Canucks
The New York Islanders, struggling for offense and trying to stay close in the race for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the teams announced.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 5, Washington 1
Toronto041—5 First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Sheary, Johansson), 17:17 (pp). Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Holding), 12:01; Eller, WSH (Interference), 12:01; Kerfoot, TOR (Tripping), 16:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 15 (Tavares, Marner), 1:29 (pp). 3, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Bunting, Tavares), 7:00. 4, Toronto, Nylander 28 (Jarnkrok, Sandin), 10:45. 5, Toronto, Engvall 10...
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
Mike Sullivan Expects More From Penguins and Himself
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan took some of the blame as they enter their bye week in desperate need of a change.
Porterville Recorder
