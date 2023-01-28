ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan

The fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs included a bizarre sequence that controversially and clearly benefited Kansas City. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a third down. But after some conferencing, it seemed like Kansas City would go for a fourth-and-long in a tie Read more... The post NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group

Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes could become first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season

At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC title game. As a front-runner for the NFL MVP award, he could also do something that has not been done since he was 4 years old -- win the league MVP and Super Bowl in the same year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Joe Burrow contract extension: Projecting the value of Bengals QB's looming new mega-deal

Joe Burrow wants to be a Bengals quarterback for his entire career. He's about to get paid a lot more for doing it over the long term. Cincinnati officials have every intention of giving him a contract extension sometime in the 2023 NFL offseason, ahead of the fifth-year option year that's at the back of his rookie deal. As the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, Burrow got $36.190 million all guaranteed over his first four years.
CINCINNATI, OH

