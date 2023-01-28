Joe Burrow wants to be a Bengals quarterback for his entire career. He's about to get paid a lot more for doing it over the long term. Cincinnati officials have every intention of giving him a contract extension sometime in the 2023 NFL offseason, ahead of the fifth-year option year that's at the back of his rookie deal. As the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, Burrow got $36.190 million all guaranteed over his first four years.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO