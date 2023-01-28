Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Sporting News
Nick Saban on Brock Purdy: Alabama coach had blunt assessment of 'below average' QB before offering scholarship
Nick Saban isn't going to mince words, even to people he's ostensibly trying to woo. Ahead of 49ers vs. Cowboys, some words to 49ers QB Brock Purdy from Saban began to circulate, in which Saban apparently criticized the then-Arizona-based quarterback. Purdy, a three-star recruit, would eventually sign with Iowa State.
What’s a jabroni? Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fires back at Cincinnati mayor
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t wait to take a jab at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after trash talk before the game.
Sporting News
Does Joe Burrow have a girlfriend? Meet Olivia Holzmacher, the Bengals QB's other half
With the Bengals on the cusp of a second straight Super Bowl appearance, many football fans around the country have begun reporting a similar dilemma: they're afraid Joe Burrow is going to steal their significant other. In truth, it's a valid concern. Burrow has captured the admiration of millions of...
Pat Mahomes Sr. Throw Shade At Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr. threw shade at Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game.
Patrick Mahomes’s Father Celebrates Win in Joe Burrow Style
After the Chiefs’ AFC championship game victory, he took a page out of Burrow’s playbook.
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan
The fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs included a bizarre sequence that controversially and clearly benefited Kansas City. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a third down. But after some conferencing, it seemed like Kansas City would go for a fourth-and-long in a tie Read more... The post NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold to tailgate before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold temperatures to tailgate in line before parking lots at Arrowhead open for the AFC Championship game.
Sporting News
Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group
Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes could become first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC title game. As a front-runner for the NFL MVP award, he could also do something that has not been done since he was 4 years old -- win the league MVP and Super Bowl in the same year.
sportszion.com
Who is Chiefs Owner Daughter Gracie Hunt? Exploring her untold stories
No one can deny the contributions of Lamer Hunt in establishing American football, soccer, and tennis to the elevated position where it is today. However, it is his granddaughter who is stealing the limelight now and creating a lot of buzz among NFL enthusiasts. So, let’s take a deep dive...
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans waited outside Arrowhead for 24 hours to tailgate, hauled equipment in on foot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wow, Chiefs Kingdom. Fans showed up outside the gates of the lot to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. But the game doesn't start until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and the gates to Arrowhead weren't scheduled to open until 1 p.m. The team...
Sporting News
Who is Andy Reid's lookalike? Meet the Chiefs fan with a near-perfect impersonation of the head coach
The NFL is a copycat league. Teams are always trying to tap into the latest trend, whether that's installing a West Coast offense or a Cover 2 defense. Everyone is trying to find the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid. Well, one fan took "copycat" to the...
Sporting News
Travis and Jason Kelce family tree: Meet supermom Donna, dad Ed & more to know about NFL stars' Ohio roots
There have been some talented sibling duos in the NFL over the years, from Peyton and Eli Manning to Ronde and Tiki Barber. However, there aren't yet two brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. If Peyton isn't joined by Eli right away, another duo might have a chance to be the first.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Sporting News
Joe Burrow contract extension: Projecting the value of Bengals QB's looming new mega-deal
Joe Burrow wants to be a Bengals quarterback for his entire career. He's about to get paid a lot more for doing it over the long term. Cincinnati officials have every intention of giving him a contract extension sometime in the 2023 NFL offseason, ahead of the fifth-year option year that's at the back of his rookie deal. As the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, Burrow got $36.190 million all guaranteed over his first four years.
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Rob Gronkowski Names The Non-Quarterback That Will Have 'Breakout' Game This Weekend
With the conference title games set for this weekend, former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski caught up with The Spun to discuss a plethora of trending topics in the NFL. During this one-on-one discussion, Gronkowski was asked which non-quarterback needs to step up this Sunday. ...
Comments / 0