Following a “HOMESPRAY” Capsule with Futura Laboratories, NEIGHBORHOOD now reveals a collaboration with Polaroid as part of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection offerings. Pictured in the teaser shot is a Polaroid SX-70 Land Camera Alpha 1, a model released between 1977 and 1982. This particular model looks to have been given black crocodile leather touches which are paired with its usual metallic silver finishes. Beginning production in the early ’70s, the SX-70 was the first instant SLR camera ever made and a cultural icon in its own right, famously the camera of choice for Andy Warhol, photographer Ansel Adams, and others. While maintaining a compact frame thanks to its foldable design, the SX-70 eliminated the need for complex procedures, making truly instant photographs (within 10 minutes beginning-to-end) a reality for the very first time.

15 HOURS AGO