Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
New Balance Dresses Up the 550 in Vivid Shades
New Balance is continuing to expand its popular 550 silhouette catalog. Instead of a singular focused update, the latest from the footwear brand dresses up the shoe in rich multicolored hues. Leading the charge for the new edition is a slightly off-white base. Where the magic happens is with the...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
hypebeast.com
British Skate Brand Yardsale Unveils All-New "Winter Deluxe" Collection
British skate brand, Yardsale, has just unveiled an all-new “Winter Deluxe” collection — and it’s packed with distressed aesthetics, oversized silhouettes, and bold, yet understated color palettes. Traditionally, Yardsale presents its drops with durable fabrications — such as heavy-set denim and corduroy — designed for inner-city...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Delivers the 550 in "Blue Haze"
New Balance has unveiled the upcoming 550 in “Blue Haze.”. Constructed with white leather and mesh uppers, the women’s model features UNC-like design cues and is sprinkled with hits of light blue detailing to give a soft contrast to the clean base. Branding can be found in the form of the “N” panel logo, “550” insignia on the mudguard, “NB” heel stamp and the tongue tag. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and blue outsole, while white laces give it a neat finish.
hypebeast.com
Converse Japan Announces an Elevated "Chuck Taylor Clothing" Collection
Converse Japan has just announced a brand new “Chuck Taylor Clothing” collection which features a range of new everyday-type garments and a brand new Converse Addict sneaker. Leading the way for this new initiative are outerwear garments and matching trousers. The Japan-based label has lined up a versatile...
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Pacsun’s New Jeans Cater to Curvy Consumers
Pacsun is making good on its promise to become a one-stop-shop for denim. The teen specialty retailer dropped a new line of women’s Curve Denim designed with additional room in the hip and thighs. It joins similar curve collections by Abercrombie, American Eagle and Everlane. Offered in four fits—high-rise straight, high-rise flare and mom jeans—the bottoms are designed to hug curves while eliminating waist gaps. The 99 percent cotton and 1 percent Lycra fabrics come in vintage-inspired light and medium blue washes. The Curve Denim retails for $56.96 and is available now in sizes 22-32. Denim has become a key focus for Pacsun, in terms...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC
Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
hypebeast.com
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 "Triple Black" Is Officially Returning Holiday 2023
Is bringing back yet another OG, this time releasing an all-black Charles Barkley classic. Following the reveal that the Nike Air Max CB 94 is making a return in “Black/White” in 2023 and a pair surfaces with new airbrush designs, the “Triple Black” iteration is confirmed to release by the holidays later this year.
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Motorcycle Style With Baggy Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Loafers
Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye. For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob...
hypebeast.com
Extra Butter and Diadora Honor Giallo With Their Latest S8000 and Apparel Collaboration
After building a footwear team-up alongside Hunter that was made for gardening, Extra Butter is revisiting the collaborative sphere to introduce a brand new project with Diadora. Together, the duo has put together a new sneaker and apparel assemblage that pays homage to Giallo — the genre of mystery fiction and horror thrillers.
intheknow.com
Did you hear? The Y2K aesthetic is back, and Coach Outlet’s nostalgic bag collection is up to 65% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Y2K aesthetic was one of the most...
hypebeast.com
Pop Trading Company Remixes Signature Silhouettes for SS23
Amsterdam-based design label Pop Trading Company has unveiled the lookbook for the first installment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showcasing the brand’s decade-long influence in the world of skateboarding. In its first SS23 drop, the imprint includes a variety of adventurous takes on remembered silhouettes. Among them, there are...
hypebeast.com
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi Teases a Salomon "Athletic Bouldering" Footwear and Apparel Capsule
Boris Bidjan Saberi and Salomon are no strangers to working on collaborative projects together. The two parties have joined hands for numerous sneaker collaborations centered around models like the Speedcross 4 and the Bamba, and have even pushed out limited-edition snowboards. And with 2023 in full swing, the duo is back at it as it has just announced a brand new Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration that includes footwear and apparel: the 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi x Salomon “Athletic Bouldering” collection.
hypebeast.com
VERDY Shares Wasted Youth's "Season 1" Collection
Building on Wasted Youth‘s releases over the last few years, VERDY has now put together the first full collection for his imprint. Simply dubbed “Season 1,” the range is centered around the ethos of “nothing is useless” and brings together the Japanese creative’s roots in the punk, hardcore, and skate scenes of Japan.
hypebeast.com
NEIGHBORHOOD Reveals Special-Edition Polaroid SX-70 Foldable Camera
Following a “HOMESPRAY” Capsule with Futura Laboratories, NEIGHBORHOOD now reveals a collaboration with Polaroid as part of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection offerings. Pictured in the teaser shot is a Polaroid SX-70 Land Camera Alpha 1, a model released between 1977 and 1982. This particular model looks to have been given black crocodile leather touches which are paired with its usual metallic silver finishes. Beginning production in the early ’70s, the SX-70 was the first instant SLR camera ever made and a cultural icon in its own right, famously the camera of choice for Andy Warhol, photographer Ansel Adams, and others. While maintaining a compact frame thanks to its foldable design, the SX-70 eliminated the need for complex procedures, making truly instant photographs (within 10 minutes beginning-to-end) a reality for the very first time.
hypebeast.com
UNDERCOVER Weaves Cultural and Street Styles for FW23
From sculpturally cerebral constructions to paired-down exhibitions of contemporary luxury, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER continues to serve as a creator of attractive garments and expanded confidence. The Japanese designer’s latest for the Fall/Winter 2023 season still has its roots in multifaceted design techniques but presents a calmer outlook on everyday dressing.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede"
Has unveiled a first look at the Dunk Low in “Gold Suede.”. The women’s exclusive silhouette is fully crafted in suede and arrives with an off-white base and overlays in a muted gold hue. Branding makes its way on to the leather panel swoosh and the embroidered Nike tongue tag and heel insignia in blue. The model rests on a white midsole and gold outsole, with matching gold laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
New Balance's Latest 1906R "Cordura Pack" Comes With Stow Pouches
Following a subtle take in tonal “Mindful Grey,” the New Balance 1906R now surfaces with extra utilitarian touches — featuring Cordura materials and stash pockets above the laces. The upcoming pairs arrive in a robust mix of mesh underlays paired with smooth nubuck overlays. N-Lock New Balance...
Comments / 0