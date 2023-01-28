Read full article on original website
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
