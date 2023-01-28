ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Police unit is disbanded after death

The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the so-called Scorpion special unit, whose officers are accused of murdering Tyre Nichols. Scorpion stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods". The unit is a 50-person team tasked with bringing down crime levels in particular areas. But now it is...
AFP

Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
US News and World Report

Factbox-Sequence of Events in Memphis Police Beating of Tyre Nichols

(Reuters) - (Note language in entry for 8:34 p.m. that readers may find offensive) Memphis police beat, tased, kicked and batoned Tyre Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released on Friday shows. Nichols died three days later, and five officers were charged with second-degree murder. Here are crucial...
The Independent

Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings

The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
