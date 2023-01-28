ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KDRV

Graves scores 28 as SOU cruises past Warner Pac

ASHLAND, Ore – Another convincing win against one of the Cascade Conference's top teams got the Southern Oregon men's basketball team back on track Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. The Raiders overpowered third-place Warner Pacific in an 83-70 decision, riding senior guard Will Graves' career-high 28 points to...
CORVALLIS, OR
KDRV

Oregon State gets back on track, beats Colorado 60-52

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Freshman Jordon Pope scored 19 points leading the Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 3-8 PAC-12) to a 60-52 victory over Colorado (12-11, 4-8 PAC-12) Saturday night at Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 14 points. The Beavers held a one-point lead at halftime and outscored the Buffaloes 35-26...
CORVALLIS, OR
FanSided

Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?

Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
SILETZ, OR
WWEEK

Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location

Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
SILVERTON, OR
KDRV

Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary

MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

NWS: Widespread icy roads expected

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement, calling for icy roads for a large portion of the Pacific Northwest. Cold air is filtering across the region from east of the Cascades tonight. Any liquid water remaining on surfaces this evening will freeze overnight. This will result in potentially hazardous travel on untreated roads and sidewalks as early as 10 PM Saturday night, but more likely after midnight. Please slow down tonight and exercise extreme caution as it will be very difficult to see where surfaces are icy.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported. According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at...
CORVALLIS, OR
wholecommunity.news

Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County

Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR

