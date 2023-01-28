Read full article on original website
KDRV
Graves scores 28 as SOU cruises past Warner Pac
ASHLAND, Ore – Another convincing win against one of the Cascade Conference's top teams got the Southern Oregon men's basketball team back on track Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. The Raiders overpowered third-place Warner Pacific in an 83-70 decision, riding senior guard Will Graves' career-high 28 points to...
KDRV
Oregon State gets back on track, beats Colorado 60-52
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Freshman Jordon Pope scored 19 points leading the Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 3-8 PAC-12) to a 60-52 victory over Colorado (12-11, 4-8 PAC-12) Saturday night at Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 14 points. The Beavers held a one-point lead at halftime and outscored the Buffaloes 35-26...
UCLA Gymnastics, Oregon State Tie Dual Meet After Score Inquiry
It appeared as if the Bruins had locked up the win at Pauley Pavilion, but the judges changed the Beavers' score at the very end.
Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback, sets decision details; Oregon, UCLA, USC among finalists
The December early signing period has replaced the traditional signing period as the go-to time for top prospects to ink their binding National Letters of Intent. This year, 145 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed in December, leaving just five major targets left on the board nationally. ...
Oregon Transfer D-Lineman Keanu Williams Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins made an addition at a major position of need, bringing in another player from a Pac-12 rival on Saturday.
Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?
Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
Contract details for Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha
Incoming Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has agreed to a two-year, $750,000 contract. Bhonapha, hired a week ago to replace A.J. Steward, will earn $350,000 in 2023, and $400,000 for 2024 according to his contract obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Steward, hired as Baylor’s running backs coach after a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama player, assistant rejoins Crimson Tide staff after season with Oregon
A familiar face is back on staff at Alabama. Jake Long has returned to UA after spending a season with Dan Lanning at Oregon. Long has updated his Twitter profile to reflect his status as an Alabama staffer. As a graduate assistant at Oregon, Long worked with the defense in his season with the Ducks.
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
kptv.com
Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
WWEEK
Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location
Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
KDRV
Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary
MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
Lincoln City Homepage
NWS: Widespread icy roads expected
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement, calling for icy roads for a large portion of the Pacific Northwest. Cold air is filtering across the region from east of the Cascades tonight. Any liquid water remaining on surfaces this evening will freeze overnight. This will result in potentially hazardous travel on untreated roads and sidewalks as early as 10 PM Saturday night, but more likely after midnight. Please slow down tonight and exercise extreme caution as it will be very difficult to see where surfaces are icy.
kezi.com
Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported. According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at...
wholecommunity.news
Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County
Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
