Klamath Falls, OR

Meyer's Triple-Double Leads Raiders Past Lions

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Josh Meyer gave himself a senior night gift to remember in Southern Oregon's 94-67 rout of Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. With 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Meyer, a forward from Seattle, became the first Cascade Conference player this season and the first Raider in eight years to record a triple-double. His efforts, along with senior guard Will Graves' second consecutive 20-point outing, pushed SOU to 14-8 overall and 10-6 in the circuit – just one game back of third place and two back of second.
SOU Tops Multnomah, Goes To 13-3 in CCC

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon has shown no qualms lately about winning ugly. An aesthetically pleasing Cascade Conference record was enough after the No. 25-ranked Raiders' fourth consecutive victory, 66-55 over Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Kami Walk (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Clara Robbins (10 points, 10...
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary

MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
Randall Theatre Company partners with Rockafairy entertainment hall

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Two organizations are partnering to bring entertainment opportunities to the Rogue Valley. Randall Theatre Company is operated by Ghostlight Playhouse located in Downtown Medford. The non-profit provides live entertainment to local residences. Rockafairy is a hall located at 31 West 6th Street in Medford. The hall gives people of all ages the leisure to collaborate with other artists in the area.
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety

PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
