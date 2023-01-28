ASHLAND, Ore. -- Josh Meyer gave himself a senior night gift to remember in Southern Oregon's 94-67 rout of Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. With 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Meyer, a forward from Seattle, became the first Cascade Conference player this season and the first Raider in eight years to record a triple-double. His efforts, along with senior guard Will Graves' second consecutive 20-point outing, pushed SOU to 14-8 overall and 10-6 in the circuit – just one game back of third place and two back of second.

