Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Meyer's Triple-Double Leads Raiders Past Lions
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Josh Meyer gave himself a senior night gift to remember in Southern Oregon's 94-67 rout of Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. With 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Meyer, a forward from Seattle, became the first Cascade Conference player this season and the first Raider in eight years to record a triple-double. His efforts, along with senior guard Will Graves' second consecutive 20-point outing, pushed SOU to 14-8 overall and 10-6 in the circuit – just one game back of third place and two back of second.
KDRV
SOU Tops Multnomah, Goes To 13-3 in CCC
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon has shown no qualms lately about winning ugly. An aesthetically pleasing Cascade Conference record was enough after the No. 25-ranked Raiders' fourth consecutive victory, 66-55 over Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Kami Walk (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Clara Robbins (10 points, 10...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
KDRV
Church opens warming shelter during cold weather for Klamath and Lake Counties
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- As the winter season is upon Southern Oregon, Klamath and Lake counties can be expecting extremely cold temperatures from January 29 leading into the next morning. Thrive is a church that has been providing a warming shelter for about eight to nine years. The church opens...
KDRV
Severe weather shelter opening in Medford due to cold temperatures this week
MEDFORD – The Medford City Manager has issued a severe weather event declaration from Sunday, January 29, through Monday, January 30. With temperatures expected to be below 25 degrees, a shelter will be opening for the night. The Medford Severe Weather Shelter will be open Sunday, January 29 through...
KDRV
Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary
MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
basinlife.com
Beautiful Ranch For Sale in Dairy, shown by Colleen Welsch of Advanced Agent Group; 478 Acres Comes with this Property
Shown by top real estate agent Colleen Welsch of Advanced Agent Group, LLC. Built in 1997, this well maintained ranch property with WONDERFULLY picturesque views is located just outside of Klamath Falls, in the town of Dairy, Oregon boasts 478 total acres. This farm comes with a total of 2...
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
KDRV
Randall Theatre Company partners with Rockafairy entertainment hall
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Two organizations are partnering to bring entertainment opportunities to the Rogue Valley. Randall Theatre Company is operated by Ghostlight Playhouse located in Downtown Medford. The non-profit provides live entertainment to local residences. Rockafairy is a hall located at 31 West 6th Street in Medford. The hall gives people of all ages the leisure to collaborate with other artists in the area.
campussafetymagazine.com
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety
PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office looking for overdue or missing Montague couple
MONTAGUE, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an overdue or missing couple in Montague. SCSO says that Steve and Victoria McEwen left their home at around 9 a.m. on Friday. They have not returned as of 9:30 p.m., and their cell phone is going straight to voicemail.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
Klamath County Property Transfer Makes Way for Mental Health Care Expansion
January 27, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Board of Commissioners has formally transferred ownership of three lots on Washburn Way to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH). The property transfer supports KBBH’s plans to construct a 16 bed mental health Residential Treatment Facility and 4-bed Crisis Receiving Center.
Comments / 0