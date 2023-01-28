Read full article on original website
High-impact measures headed for 2024 California ballot
At least a half-dozen high-impact measures are likely to appear on the 2024 California ballot, generating multi-million-dollar campaigns for and against.
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phony budget
If it’s January it must be budget time in California, or so it would seem. Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press briefing to unveil his proposed budget and it certainly looked official. Mainstream media have variously reported that the governor’s budget proposal is “austere,” “fiscally responsible” and even “conservative”...
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California’s Broken Promises: A History of Botched Projects and Mismanagement of Taxpayer Funds
The state of California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, often touts itself as a “nation state” and a model for the rest of the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is a prime example of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
Daily Trojan
$23 billion state budget deficit could hurt colleges
Back in May, legislators in Sacramento were mulling over how to allocate California’s $97 billion budget surplus. The surplus’ size was so large that Governor Gavin Newsom, during the budget announcement, declared it as one that “no other state in American history has ever experienced.”. Less than...
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
Northern California Lawmaker Alex Lee Tries Again with ‘Extreme Wealth’ Tax Proposal
Lawmakers in blue states like California may prefer to tax the rich, but there’s always a risk: What if the rich just move elsewhere?. Last week Assemblymember Alex Lee said he was introducing a new tax on “extreme wealth.” It wasn’t the first time the Milpitas Democrat pushed the idea. But this year, he had back up.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Community solar: Can California get it right this time?
Episode 33 of the Factor This! podcast features Aaron Halimi, president and founder of the California-based community solar developer Renewable Properties. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. This episode is sponsored by Heila Technologies, a Kohler Company. Scroll down to see how Heila is changing how complex microgrids are managed...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
coloradoboulevard.net
Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice
On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security
SACRAMENTO- (KION-TV): California state legislature has allocated $20 million in grant money for abortion care facilities across the state to help improve their physical and digital security. On Sunday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a tweet that they are taking steps to help protect reproductive care centers throughout the state. "Violence against staff The post California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security appeared first on KION546.
oc-breeze.com
California Republicans speak up for school choice
As National School Choice Week comes to a close, the release of recent heartbreaking and unacceptable test scores in California has only reaffirmed Republicans’ commitment to parents and families on this crucial issue. Our students deserve better. The California Republican Party asked California Republican leaders around the state why...
Hanford Sentinel
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation
In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
waste360.com
How a California Hauler Makes Cannabis Waste Collection Easy
California is known as a frontrunner in legislation and regulation. Even though cannabis has been approved for medical use in the state since 1996 and recreational use since 2016, the state's burgeoning industry is still navigating the waste it produces. Easy Waste Management, a Los Angeles-based company founded just five...
sjvsun.com
Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
