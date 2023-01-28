Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
markerzone.com
RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Lightning ride momentum into All-Star break
TAMPA — About an hour and a half before the puck dropped Saturday night, Jon Cooper had a concern. The Lightning coach was thrilled with how his team had played in beating the NHL-leading Bruins on Thursday night, and he was happy with how his players had stepped up against the Wild on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James, Anthony Davis will miss Lakers' game vs. Nets
NEW YORK -- LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both ruled out of Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Sunday. On the front end of back-to-back games in New York, James will be held out with left ankle soreness. Davis is resting with a right...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: Oh, there you are, Tampa Bay Lightning
As the All-Star break approaches and teams also begin their bye weeks, we once again see the deck chairs in the middle moving around, but the best and worst teams more or less stay the same. This week, the Lightning, Capitals and Senators are the beneficiaries, while the Jets find themselves on the wrong side of it.
Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits
The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho’s
NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Hurricanes prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
The Boston Bruins will play for the second day in a row as they face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena. Skate past the blue line as we share our NHL odds series by making a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The...
Marc McLaughlin Makes Bruins Season Debut On Road Trip
Marc McLaughlin was brought up from Providence for the Boston Bruins’ current road trip and made his NHL season debut Saturday night. The Black and Gold rallied to the end but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers, losing 4-3 in overtime. For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in...
NBC Sports
Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness
The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers seething after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics
BOSTON -- The head referee in the Los Angeles Lakers' 125-121 overtime loss to theCelticson Saturday admitted there was a missed shooting foul by Jayson Tatum against LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation, leaving L.A. seething about another defeat tied to officiating. The Lakers had a golden opportunity...
Comments / 0