FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Mayor candidate Chris Hansen seeks audit of city programs as one solution to homelessness
Denver mayoral candidate Chris Hansen, a state legislator, on Monday unveiled what he described as an "attainable, results driven approach" to solving his city's homelessness crisis, which he said is beset by a sense of defeatism and aimlessness. Hansen's plan centers on auditing the city's programs and veering away from...
Denver's city council decriminalizes jaywalking
To use the crosswalk or to jaywalk — that is the question. And it's a question the Denver's city council took seriously during meeting on Monday, when the councilmembers decided to adopt a bill decriminalizing jaywalking in a 10-3 vote. Critics of the bill said it sends the wrong...
New History Colorado series aims to educate on Black history, foster conversations
In order to more fully tell the Black history story in Colorado, Dexter Nelson II knew he wanted to take a different approach. “A lot of times the Black experience is reduced to slavery, and then Martin Luther King, and then Obama,” said Nelson, History Colorado’s associate curator of African American history and cultural heritage.
Q&A with JoyAnn Ruscha | RTD director sets sights on accessibility, equity in public transit
JoyAnn Ruscha was sworn in on Jan. 10 as a member of the Regional Transportation District's 15-member board of directors as the newly elected representative of District B, which covers Northeast Denver, including Park Hill, Central Park, Montbello, Green Valley Ranch, Denver International Airport and parts of Aurora and unincorporated Adams County.
Extreme environmentalists go big | Denver Gazette
A movement of anti-energy evangelism threatens our health, welfare and lifestyles. The great Satan — oil and gas — has grown to include most promising energy sources. Maybe we can live like the Paleolithic cave people and burn sticks for energy. For a fringe example of this philosophy...
Denver homicides decreased in 2022 for first time in years, but youth violence level still a concern
Homicides in Denver decreased in 2022 after two years of increases. But December saw more than the average for the year, and teenage victims and suspects continue to worry officials. Denver police counted 88 homicides last year, down from 96 in 2021. Nine were tallied in December. “It’s not a...
Guess who’s stealing from fire victims? | CALDARA
It’s hard to believe it’s been a year-and-a-month since the Marshall Fire swept through my neighbors in Superior and Lafayette. It wasn’t much longer back in time it happened to folks near Colorado Springs. After the Marshall Fire I saw police stationed outside the affected neighborhoods and...
Fenberg the finer, Capitol lookalikes and a tribute to Denver's last GOP lawmaker | CAPITOL M
On the nature of power, at least at the state Capitol. On Monday, Senate President Steve Fenberg was trying to maintain order in the almost-entirely vacant Senate during what's known as the daily reading, when he assigns bills or board and commission appointments to committees and makes other end-of-day announcements.
