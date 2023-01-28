Column: Death detail has Ukrainian military's toughest job

There are Ukrainian soldiers who pull triggers and launch missiles. There are soldiers who drive trucks, tanks and armored vehicles. There are soldiers who provide medical care. And there are soldiers who carry the dead. And, they are busy.

President Zelenskyy believes that approximately 200 Ukrainian soldiers die each day in the war started by Russian aggression. The United Nations believes the number to be closer to 100,000 since the war started. An estimated 7,000 civilians have died simply by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the chaos of war, record-keeping is hard.

Meesha is a 30-year-old friend of Yehor’s whose military job is finding and identifying bodies, locating families, and burying the dead. Some are found in mass graves, some are pulled from shelled apartment houses like the recent bombing in Dnipro and some are sprawled in Russian-guarded areas where they are unreachable. All were someone’s father, mother, sister, brother, or comrade that had a whole life to look forward to.

Meesha’s unit honors those lost souls.

When war isn’t raging, Orthodox Ukrainians follow generations of ritual to care for the corporal body and the spirit. They believe it takes three days for the soul to leave the body so the third day is the time for the funeral. During this period of mourning, family stays with the body, surrounded by candles, reading Psalms. A bowl of water, bottle of vodka and linen towel remain to comfort the departing soul.

The casket is carried feet-first so the spirit doesn’t try to return. Cremation isn’t practiced because their faith believes the soul will be reunited with the body on Judgment Day. After nine days the spiritual being is completely released, and by the 40th day, it receives a final judgment and ascends to the afterlife. There is no heaven or hell. Either the person believes and experiences the presence of God which is heaven. Or the person has no faith, which is hell.

Meesha’s unit stands in for the family members who have fled the country and cannot gather at a gravesite. They gather and record DNA for those they can’t identify, and carefully document the location of each internment. While they don’t bake the customary fruit-filled Kolach pastry — formed into a circle to represent eternity — they treat every body, and frankly, every body part, with reverence.

There is no glory. There is no bravado. There are no medals. There is only the sad repetition of documenting and disposing of lost lives. At least 200 each day.

The rest is up to God, who will no doubt embrace each soul, honor their sacrifice and raise a bracing shot of celestial vodka and cry out “Budmo!,” the traditional toast of Ukraine.

Please consider a donation to bulava.org, the small, but mighty 501©3 organization dedicated to helping the people of Ukraine.

Cheri L. Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.