ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Column: Death detail has Ukrainian military's toughest job

By By Cheri L. Sheridan Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2FrL_0kUJokTO00

There are Ukrainian soldiers who pull triggers and launch missiles. There are soldiers who drive trucks, tanks and armored vehicles. There are soldiers who provide medical care. And there are soldiers who carry the dead. And, they are busy.

President Zelenskyy believes that approximately 200 Ukrainian soldiers die each day in the war started by Russian aggression. The United Nations believes the number to be closer to 100,000 since the war started. An estimated 7,000 civilians have died simply by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the chaos of war, record-keeping is hard.

Meesha is a 30-year-old friend of Yehor’s whose military job is finding and identifying bodies, locating families, and burying the dead. Some are found in mass graves, some are pulled from shelled apartment houses like the recent bombing in Dnipro and some are sprawled in Russian-guarded areas where they are unreachable. All were someone’s father, mother, sister, brother, or comrade that had a whole life to look forward to.

Meesha’s unit honors those lost souls.

When war isn’t raging, Orthodox Ukrainians follow generations of ritual to care for the corporal body and the spirit. They believe it takes three days for the soul to leave the body so the third day is the time for the funeral. During this period of mourning, family stays with the body, surrounded by candles, reading Psalms. A bowl of water, bottle of vodka and linen towel remain to comfort the departing soul.

The casket is carried feet-first so the spirit doesn’t try to return. Cremation isn’t practiced because their faith believes the soul will be reunited with the body on Judgment Day. After nine days the spiritual being is completely released, and by the 40th day, it receives a final judgment and ascends to the afterlife. There is no heaven or hell. Either the person believes and experiences the presence of God which is heaven. Or the person has no faith, which is hell.

Meesha’s unit stands in for the family members who have fled the country and cannot gather at a gravesite. They gather and record DNA for those they can’t identify, and carefully document the location of each internment. While they don’t bake the customary fruit-filled Kolach pastry — formed into a circle to represent eternity — they treat every body, and frankly, every body part, with reverence.

There is no glory. There is no bravado. There are no medals. There is only the sad repetition of documenting and disposing of lost lives. At least 200 each day.

The rest is up to God, who will no doubt embrace each soul, honor their sacrifice and raise a bracing shot of celestial vodka and cry out “Budmo!,” the traditional toast of Ukraine.

Please consider a donation to bulava.org, the small, but mighty 501©3 organization dedicated to helping the people of Ukraine.

Cheri L. Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Troops Using Bodies Of Dead Soldiers 'Like Makeshift Walls' To Protect Against Ukrainian Forces

Vladimir Putin’s struggling troops have started to use the dead bodies of fallen soldiers to create “makeshift walls” to protect themselves from the enemy Ukrainian forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation comes as Russia’s death count recently surpassed 100,000 and as 300,000 more Russian soldiers are reported to have suffered “life-changing” injuries on the frontlines of Ukraine.Even more shocking are reports indicating Putin ordered the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers to be left on the battlefield rather than transported home to receive proper military funerals.According to Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as a top official within Ukraine's military intelligence division, certain...
Daily Beast

Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts. Rustem Umerov, a member of the team...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy