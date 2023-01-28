ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?

Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ChampionX (CHX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

CHX - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% and 8%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, its earnings rose 120% and revenues increased by 9.5%.
Will Solid Revenue Growth Aid Juniper's (JNPR) Q4 Earnings?

JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 8 cents. Juniper is expected to report high year-over-year revenues as the company’s AI-driven network solutions are in high demand. Factors...
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023

Take-Two's valuation slumped amid macroeconomic pressures and the evaporation of pandemic-driven tailwinds. But the company's core business looks strong, and it has major growth catalysts on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Can Humana's (HUM) Q4 Earnings Beat on Healthcare Services?

HUM - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.88, beating the...
Merck (MRK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MRK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.78%. This large drugmaker’s performance beat earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings...
What's in Store for Reinsurance Group (RGA) in Q4 Earnings?

RGA - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. RGA delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 49.74%. Factors to Note. Reinsurance Group’s fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit...
Avery Dennison (AVY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

AVY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Feb 02. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter total sales is pegged at $2.21 billion, suggesting an improvement of 1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the company’s earnings per share is pinned at $2.10, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.4%. The estimate has moved down 8% in the past 60 days.
SONY Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

SONY - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a decrease of 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $25.02 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Can Lower Premiums Dampen MetLife's (MET) Q4 Earnings?

MET - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MET’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.76, which indicates a decline of 18.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number and is lower than our estimate of $1.77.
Is a Beat in Store for ConocoPhillips (COP) in Q4 Earnings?

COP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41, aided by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.
Hershey (HSY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

HSY - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,581 million, suggesting an increase of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly...

