High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Plain Dealing, PCA notch district wins; Parkway drops heartbreaker to 1-5A leader Southwood

bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton, Benton, Parkway, Plain Dealing win district games
The Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Friday night. Haughton defeated Airline 42-35 at Haughton, Benton dropped Byrd 43-30 at Byrd at Parkway downed Southwood 76-10 at Parkway. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Captain Shreve 70-50 at Shreve. Parkway...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in North Louisiana Regional
The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament held Saturday at Airline. Parkway scored 182.5 points. North DeSoto won with 245.5. Evangel Christian was third with 94, Benton fourth with 88, Airline fifth with 72 and Haughton sixth with 57.5. Five wrestlers from parish schools won titles...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls, Bossier boys win
The Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls and Bossier boys won matches Friday night. In boys matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 3-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, and Bossier defeated Parkway 7-1 at Memorial Stadium. In girls matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 8-0 at Airline and Parkway downed...
Waskom, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
magnoliareporter.com
Ice possible Monday night/Tuesday morning in Magnolia area
Areas of rain will increase by Monday evening across Southwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in...
KSLA
Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
KSLA
Rain chances going forward
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Keep the umbrellas handy over the next week as we’ll see several rounds of rain push through the ArkLaTex. As much as 3-4 inches could fall on average across the area through next Thursday. We’ll turn colder as well after seeing some milder weather this weekend.
KTBS
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The department has had several gates open most...
With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?
Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
KTBS
Rain forecast for this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - Water Vapor imagery from Friday evening shows two weather systems approaching the ArkLaTex. The combination is expected to bring rain to the area this weekend. Precipitation amounts are projected to be significant but light compared to earlier this week. Severe weather is not expected according to the...
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
arklatexweekend.com
Big concerts coming in February
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Almost two dozen acts will grace the stages of the Ark-La-Tex in February. It’s an exciting time for music lovers!. One of the best up-and-coming Country music groups, Chapel Hart took America by storm with a Golden Buzzer performance on America’s Got Talent.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
KTBS
Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport
Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
