Spokane, WA

FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Western Illinois and Gonzaga represent Players of the Week

This time next week the calendar will read February and that means that the NCAA Basketball season has entered the last full month. Every game will be magnified, every player is going to take their game to the next level with the hopes of improving a seed line or getting their team into the tournament all together. It is the best time of year for all college hoops fans. The players on the floor were starting to feel that over the last week, a new Player of the Week award needs to be handed out.
MACOMB, IL
KREM

Gonzaga basketball moves up two spots in the latest AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. That's up two spots after a big drop in the previous poll following an upset loss. The Zags played just one game last week, beating Portland...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Zags moves up two spots in latest AP Poll to No. 12

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll and are the No. 12 ranked team in the country. The Zags are coming off an 82-67 victory against the Portland Pilots this past Saturday. Forward Julian Strawther dropped a career-high 40 points in the Zags' 15-point win, earning himself the WCC Player of the Week award.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga unveils plans for Courtney Vandersloot jersey retirement on Feb. 11

The retirement of Courtney Vandersloot’s No. 21 jersey on Feb. 11 will be worth the wait, Gonzaga University officials said Friday. After the event was announced on Jan. 5, the athletic department has planned to give it “all the pomp and circumstance” received by former GU men players, said Senior Associate Athletic Director Devon Thomas, who oversees athletic marketing and communications.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight

Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A bitter cold start today

It'll be clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday we are in the low 20's then we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. For Thursday, it'll be mostly cloudy with average mid 30 temps. We're expecting it to be near 40 on Friday and the weekend with light rain/snow possible Friday and Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Air 4 Adventure: Let's go skiing at 49 Degrees North

CHEWELAH, Wash. — For many people, the ski hill is a little slice of heaven — the crisp air, the spectacular mountaintop views on a clear day. But it's hard to get a full view of the mountain itself. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we take you...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY

Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold

Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
SPOKANE, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Arctic Cold to Move In

For the rest of Friday expect conditions to be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 37. We have two WEATHER ALERT DAYS for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, we clear out and get Arctic air and winds kicking up dangerous wind-chills temperatures through Sunday with single-digit lows. As we move into next week, calm and cold on Monday followed by a slow warm up.
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Missing youth found

SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY

Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
SPOKANE, WA

