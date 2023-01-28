Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
'On a mission': Lake City boys rout Coeur d'Alene; first-round loss last season fuels state title pursuit
The Lake City boys team entered the Idaho 5A State playoffs last season as the top seed following a one-loss regular season. But the state title that has eluded the program slipped away again after a first-round upset. That loss has provided all the necessary motivation this year for veteran...
NCAA Basketball: Western Illinois and Gonzaga represent Players of the Week
This time next week the calendar will read February and that means that the NCAA Basketball season has entered the last full month. Every game will be magnified, every player is going to take their game to the next level with the hopes of improving a seed line or getting their team into the tournament all together. It is the best time of year for all college hoops fans. The players on the floor were starting to feel that over the last week, a new Player of the Week award needs to be handed out.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
KREM
Gonzaga basketball moves up two spots in the latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. That's up two spots after a big drop in the previous poll following an upset loss. The Zags played just one game last week, beating Portland...
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
KXLY
Zags moves up two spots in latest AP Poll to No. 12
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll and are the No. 12 ranked team in the country. The Zags are coming off an 82-67 victory against the Portland Pilots this past Saturday. Forward Julian Strawther dropped a career-high 40 points in the Zags' 15-point win, earning himself the WCC Player of the Week award.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga unveils plans for Courtney Vandersloot jersey retirement on Feb. 11
The retirement of Courtney Vandersloot’s No. 21 jersey on Feb. 11 will be worth the wait, Gonzaga University officials said Friday. After the event was announced on Jan. 5, the athletic department has planned to give it “all the pomp and circumstance” received by former GU men players, said Senior Associate Athletic Director Devon Thomas, who oversees athletic marketing and communications.
cougcenter.com
The ‘What If?’ moments in WSU athletics history
Good morning Coug fans. It’s time again to rip off something someone has already done and make it our own. It’s what we do now and then. This week, we get to use our imaginations, so give you head a shake and prepare to ponder. Paul Finebaum, the...
KXLY
A bitter cold start today
It'll be clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday we are in the low 20's then we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. For Thursday, it'll be mostly cloudy with average mid 30 temps. We're expecting it to be near 40 on Friday and the weekend with light rain/snow possible Friday and Sunday.
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight
Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
KXLY
Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold
Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
Fish and Game responds to coyotes chasing skiers and roaming Idaho town during daylight hours
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in North Idaho's Bonner County. In early January, reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. ...
KXLY
Help your kids get healthy, active with PLAY program at Panhandle Health District
HAYDEN, Idaho --- Want to jumpstart a healthier lifestyle for your kids?. The Panhandle Health District can help with a 12-week, one-class-per week program in a few weeks. The PLAY Program empowers parents to participate with their kids to create and lead healthier lifestyles. "PLAY" in this case stands for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Traffic closed at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley due to crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley. Southbound Sullivan is closed at Indiana while crews respond. A Washington State Patrol press release said there were injuries as a result of the two-car...
KXLY
Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
KXLY
Spokane Fire Department wants you to stay warm to avoid winter injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to be outside for a long time in the coming days, you may have to think twice about what you wear before you step out of your house. A local fire department says cold stress injuries are very common in this weather and being ready properly can help you avoid injury and help keep you safe.
KXLY
'The Budget Mom' holding book signing event in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local author and financial influencer, Kumiko Love, a.k.a. "The Budget Mom" is having a book signing and Q&A event at the Northtown Spokane Barnes & Noble. Love will be holding the event Saturday, February 18th at 4pm for the release of her book, "My Money My Way - Taking Back Control of Your Financial Life" which was published in 2022.
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
bonnersferryherald.com
Missing youth found
SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
