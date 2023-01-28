This time next week the calendar will read February and that means that the NCAA Basketball season has entered the last full month. Every game will be magnified, every player is going to take their game to the next level with the hopes of improving a seed line or getting their team into the tournament all together. It is the best time of year for all college hoops fans. The players on the floor were starting to feel that over the last week, a new Player of the Week award needs to be handed out.

MACOMB, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO