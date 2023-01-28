Wren Nelson scored four points in the final four minutes of the game to lift Mason County Central to a thrilling 39-32 victory over Montague at home Tuesday night. It was a matchup of two founding members of the West Michigan Conference, but with each aligned in different divisions after expansion this year, with the Spartans in the Rivers Division and the Wildcats in the Lakes.

MONTAGUE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO