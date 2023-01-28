Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
localsportsjournal.com
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing
SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
localsportsjournal.com
Sorrelle hits game-winning shot as Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake in “Drawbridge Classic”
GRAND HAVEN– — The annual “Drawbridge Classic” came right down to the wire on Saturday night. Harrison Sorrelle hit a 15-foot jump shot with 5 seconds remaining to give Grand Haven a 46-44 win over neighboring Spring Lake. Grand Haven got out to a 10-6 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport comes from behind late to beat Hudsonville Unity Christian
The Fruitport boys basketball team rallied for an exciting OK-Blue victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian, 51-47, on Friday. Unity Christian jumped out to a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Fruitport narrowed the Hudsonville lead to 23-19 by the half by outscoring the host team 10-4 during the second stanza.
localsportsjournal.com
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball
The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa
The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
localsportsjournal.com
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points
The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City girls bag 11 3-pointers in rout of White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team canned 11 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the first half, on Friday evening. That led to a 56-16 victory over the White Cloud Indians in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Savannah Miller had a game-high 17 points for...
localsportsjournal.com
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport Calvary battles through adversity, captures narrow victory over Zion Christian
The visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles battled to the bitter end on Friday night and earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Byron Center Zion Christian. “Our coaches are so proud of the way our boys battled through adversity tonight on the road, they just kept battling,” said Calvary coach Brad Richards. “Our guys have accepted the fact that every game will be a tough challenge and they are embracing the fight.”
Muskegon, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Muskegon. The Shelby High School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Orchard View High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The North Muskegon High School basketball team will have a game with Oakridge High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
localsportsjournal.com
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian
After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
Grand Rapids, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Grand Rapids. The Calvin Christian High School basketball team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00.
localsportsjournal.com
Morrison lights it up for 29 points in Spring Lake’s victory over Allendale
ALLENDALE — Eli Morrison was an unstoppable force for the Spring Lake Lakers on Friday night. Morrison poured in 29 points and led the Lakers to a 60-46 victory over the Allendale Falcons. A big second quarter pushed the Lakers from a 15-all tie after one quarter to a...
Battle Creek, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Battle Creek. The Galesburg-Augusta High School basketball team will have a game with Battle Creek Pennfield High School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00.
