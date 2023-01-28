The visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles battled to the bitter end on Friday night and earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Byron Center Zion Christian. “Our coaches are so proud of the way our boys battled through adversity tonight on the road, they just kept battling,” said Calvary coach Brad Richards. “Our guys have accepted the fact that every game will be a tough challenge and they are embracing the fight.”

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO