Holland, MI

MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing

SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores

The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball

The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa

The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton

Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points

The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City girls bag 11 3-pointers in rout of White Cloud

The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team canned 11 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the first half, on Friday evening. That led to a 56-16 victory over the White Cloud Indians in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Savannah Miller had a game-high 17 points for...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport Calvary battles through adversity, captures narrow victory over Zion Christian

The visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles battled to the bitter end on Friday night and earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Byron Center Zion Christian. “Our coaches are so proud of the way our boys battled through adversity tonight on the road, they just kept battling,” said Calvary coach Brad Richards. “Our guys have accepted the fact that every game will be a tough challenge and they are embracing the fight.”
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian

After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

