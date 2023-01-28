ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing

SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
Clay Shoup scores 43 in Mason County Eastern win over Walkerville

WALKERVILLE — Clay Shoup had a big night for the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team Friday. Shoup scored 43 points as the Cardinals rallied to a 64-53 victory over Walkerville in a West Michigan D League matchup. MCE managed an early spark by the Wildcats, as both teams...
Manistee gets first victory of the season, knocks off Pine River

LEROY– — A long dry spell finally ended for the Manistee boys’ basketball team Friday night. The visiting Chippewas opened a big lead and cruised to a 60-24 non-conference win over Pine River. Manistee was winless in its first 11 games before Friday’s victory. After knocking...
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian

After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
Boys varsity basketball takes a hard loss to East Grand Rapids

On Friday, January 27, Rangerball took on East Grand Rapids in what was expected to be another fiery rivalry match. Anticipation for this matchup reigned high, but unfortunately, the boys fell 40-53 against the Pioneers, making their record a solid 7-6. Right off the bat, the two teams were equally...
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton

Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
Fremont comes from behind to beat Muskegon Catholic

The Fremont Packers came from behind on Friday evening and pulled out a thrilling 30-28 win over Muskegon Catholic Central in a non-conference battle. MCC held an 11-6 lead after one quarter and a 21-10 lead at halftime. That first half was led by the sharp shooting of Carrie Ladd and Claire LaVigne. They combined for 19 of the team’s 21 points, including five made 3-pointers in the half.
North Muskegon girls post lopsided victory over Hesperia

Host North Muskegon had a balanced attack on Friday night and defeated the Hesperia Panthers 44-14 in a West Michigan Conference matchup. The Norse led 8-4 after one quarter and increased that to 18-4 at the half. Grace Philpot led North Muskegon with 11 points and Layla Hurst added eight....
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa

The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball

The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores

The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points

The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa

The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program

The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Jayhawk bowlers finish third at Kellogg Invite

The Muskegon Community College bowling team took part in the Kellogg Invite at M66 Bowl on Friday and finished in third place. Cade Alderink earned the high-game award with a game of 268. Bailey Graham earned the high-series award with a 536. Muskegon Community College will compete in the Glen...
