Penguins Should Make a Move for Max Domi
Ron Hextall should do whatever it takes to land Max Domi for the Pittsburgh Penguins forward core.
markerzone.com
RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
KGO
Martin Necas leads Hurricanes past Sharks 5-4 in overtime
RALEIGH, N.C. -- - Martin Necas scored late in regulation and again in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes topped the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Friday night. Necas tied it at 4 when he got his 20th goal of the season with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Then he beat James Reimer again 55 seconds into overtime.
Sullivan Takes the Heat Postgame, But this is On Sloppy Penguins (+)
Words. The descriptions and almost obtuse optimism inside the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room haven’t wavered. Unfortunately for the Penguins’ playoff hopes, neither have the results. Losses are piling up, and the Penguins wasted one of their three games in hand on the Washington Capitals Saturday. Actions aren’t following...
Penguins' Sidney Crosby Passes Stan Mikita on All-Time Points List
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain continues to build on his legacy.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Preds Ride Three-Game Win Streak Into All-Star Break
Plus: Predators Prospects Receive AHL All-Star Bids and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators closed out the first half of the season with a bang, recording three consecutive wins on home ice and carrying a 24-18-6 record into the NHL All-Star break. After Matt...
Islanders add much-needed offense, land Bo Horvat from Canucks
The New York Islanders, struggling for offense and trying to stay close in the race for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the teams announced.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
Mike Sullivan Expects More From Penguins and Himself
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan took some of the blame as they enter their bye week in desperate need of a change.
KGO
49ers-Eagles live: Best moments from the NFC Championship Game
The NFC came down to the top two seeds in the conference as the No. 2-seededSan Francisco 49ers visited the No. 1-seededPhiladelphia Eagles. The home team Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a convincing 31-7 victory. Philadelphia's lopsided win marked just the second postseason meeting between the...
KGO
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
