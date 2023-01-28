ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Martin Necas leads Hurricanes past Sharks 5-4 in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. -- - Martin Necas scored late in regulation and again in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes topped the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Friday night. Necas tied it at 4 when he got his 20th goal of the season with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Then he beat James Reimer again 55 seconds into overtime.
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Smashville Scope: Preds Ride Three-Game Win Streak Into All-Star Break

Plus: Predators Prospects Receive AHL All-Star Bids and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators closed out the first half of the season with a bang, recording three consecutive wins on home ice and carrying a 24-18-6 record into the NHL All-Star break. After Matt...
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
49ers-Eagles live: Best moments from the NFC Championship Game

The NFC came down to the top two seeds in the conference as the No. 2-seededSan Francisco 49ers visited the No. 1-seededPhiladelphia Eagles. The home team Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a convincing 31-7 victory. Philadelphia's lopsided win marked just the second postseason meeting between the...
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
