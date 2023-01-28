Effective: 2023-01-30 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...El Paso, Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BENT COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO