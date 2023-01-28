Read full article on original website
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
wtatennis.com
'I still feel like I'm on another planet': Sabalenka steps out with Australian Open trophy
Cloud 9 looks an awful lot like Melbourne, Australia for Aryna Sabalenka. The newly crowned Australian Open champion stepped out on the town on Sunday as a Grand Slam winner for the first time, and took her trophy for a spin in front of one of the city's most scenic backdrops.
NBC Sports
Aryna Sabalenka wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam singles title
MELBOURNE, Australia — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound to...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
BBC
tennisuptodate.com
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
CBS Sports
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic tops Stefanos Tsitsipas for 22nd Grand Slam title, tying Nadal's record
A year after being deported days before the Australian Open started, Novak Djokovic lifted the 2023 Australian Open trophy with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. With the win, the 35-year-old Serbian star extended his record at Melbourne Park to...
Aryna Sabalenka reveals heartwarming moment with coach after Australian Open win
After collapsing on this same court five years ago, Aryna Sabalenka redeemed herself in the Australian Open. The Belarusian star took on reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the Finals of the Grand Slam tournament. It was a gritty battle, but Sabalenka emerged victorious, winning in three sets to claim her first Grand Slam title.
Djokovic wins 2023 Australian Open men's singles final with sweep of Tsitsipas, claims 10th title
Novak Djokovic swept Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. The win marks the Serbian superstar's 10th Australian Open title.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
Djokovic 'hurt' by father's absence from Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic said it "hurts him and me" after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag. "We both agreed that it would probably be better that he's not there," Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.
Tennis-Emotionally drained Djokovic savours happy end to difficult fortnight
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said shedding tears in his players' box following victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday was the result of an emotional collapse following his huge display of mental strength in a challenging fortnight.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
tennisuptodate.com
Aryna Sabalenka wins maiden Grand Slam at 2023 Australian Open after thrilling final against Rybakina
Aryna Sabalenka came close a couple of times but she finally got it done this year beating Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win her maiden grand slam final at the 2023 Australian Open. It was not the final we expected to see but it proved a really good one. Two players who play similarly with very heavy games. Both struggled to impose their games early on but Rybakina was a little bit better. She took an early break as Sabalenka struggled to find a good rhythm. Sabalenka would break back a bit later but then drop her serve once more as she lost the set 6-4.
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina for Aussie Open title
Aryna Sabalenka's undefeated run in 2023 has carried her to the Australian Open title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elena Rybakina.
