Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
markerzone.com
RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
WTOP
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for franchise-record 12th straight home win
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
WTOP
Wayne Gretzky surprises Capitals’ TV booth, talks Alex Ovechkin’s record chase
Gretzky surprises Caps’ TV booth, talks Ovechkin’s record chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
WTOP
Sports Betting Line
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
NBC Sports
Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
WTOP
Phelps scores 17, helps SMU hold off South Florida 82-80
DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 17 points to help SMU hold off South Florida 82-80 on Sunday night. Phelps added seven assists for the Mustangs (8-14, 3-6 American Athletic Conference). Efe Odigie scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting and Samuell Williamson added 13 points. Tyler Harris finished with 23...
Marc McLaughlin Makes Bruins Season Debut On Road Trip
Marc McLaughlin was brought up from Providence for the Boston Bruins’ current road trip and made his NHL season debut Saturday night. The Black and Gold rallied to the end but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers, losing 4-3 in overtime. For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in...
bvmsports.com
Toronto Maple Leafs: Dealing With An Injury to Another Key Player
Toronto Maple Leafs Season Isn’t Threatened By Murray’s Fragility by James Tanner Maple Leafs News Toronto Maple Leafs: Dealing With An Injury to Another Key Player by David Corcoran 1 minute ago Follow @BlueProspects Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Toronto Maple Leafs may be dealing with another injury to a key player. Toronto Maple Leafs backup goalike Matt Murray…
WTOP
O’Day retires following 15 seasons for 6 major league teams
Right-hander Darren O’Day, who posted a 4.15 ERA in 28 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, announced Monday he is retiring after 15 seasons for six teams in the major leagues. O’Day said on his Twitter account “it’s finally time to hang ’em up.”
Comments / 0