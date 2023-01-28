Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 Bottom Warns Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Primed for Pullbacks
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing near-term bearish sentiment for Binance Coin (BNB) and one Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Starting with Binance Coin, the pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,100 Twitter followers that the fifth-largest crypto asset by market cap could plummet by about 12% from current levels.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘so bullish’ at $23K as analyst reveals new BTC price metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) remains firmly “bullish” at $23,000, according to new on-chain metrics from one of the industry’s best-known names. In a preview on Jan. 28, market cyclist and on-chain analyst Cole Garner revealed what he said were “backtested and validated” Bitcoin trading tools. Garner: BTC...
ambcrypto.com
BRICS challenges U.S. dollar, can it have an impact on Bitcoin as well?
Bitcoin may be thrust into unchartered territory as BRICS challenges the U.S. dollar. Assessing the potential outcome for Bitcoin if BRICS succeeds. An interesting thing is happening in the global arena and it might just be one of the major factors that may influence Bitcoin demand later this year. A battle is being waged against the dollar and this might challenge its global reserve status.
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Pour Capital Into Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate Since July of Last Year: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) at rates not seen in the last six months. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investors are pouring money into the digital asset markets after a long dry spell.
investing.com
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
Tesla took a $34 million impairment charge on its bitcoin holdings last quarter as crypto values plunged
The value of Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell from $218 million in the third quarter to $184 million by the end of the fourth quarter.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin fails to overcome key resistance level despite hitting new milestones
Litecoin hits transaction and hash rate milestones, but investors are still sitting on the sidelines. LTC was stuck in limbo as demand slowed down amid weak sell pressure. Litecoin [LTC] concluded an interesting week during which it managed two major milestones. On 27 January, the network announced that it had facilitated slightly over 142 million transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Breakout Imminent? Analyst Says Key Price Point Will Be Pivotal, Tracks Path Ahead for Litecoin and Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could continue its uptrend as he keeps a close eye on Litecoin (LTC) and three Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 334,000 Twitter followers that he expects BTC to continue rising as long its dominance level successfully retests a key level.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is it right time to go long on BNB?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Binance Coin, also known as BNB, was first launched in 2017 as part of Binance’s initial coin offering (ICO). The goal of the ICO was to raise funds for the development of the Binance platform and exchange system, as well as for branding, marketing, and education for new innovators in the industry.
ambcrypto.com
Fantom [FTM] still ready to push forward – Is a half-dollar value feasible?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. FTM was strongly bullish on the three-hour chart despite its sideways structure. Short-term holders enjoyed massive gains. Fantom [FTM] has remained relatively bullish in the past week, apart...
ambcrypto.com
Why Solana’s [SOL] recent gains might be undercut by this metric’s findings
‘Overvalued’ Solana’s indicators seemed to indicate the arrival of market bears. On the contrary, SOL’s demand across the derivatives market increased. TK Ventures and CoinWire’s data revealed that Solana [SOL] is now the most overvalued blockchain. This was determined using the market capitalization/TVL metric. When a network’s market cap to TVL ratio is above 1.0, it means that the network is overvalued, which can result in a price correction. As Solana’s MKC/TVL value was 17.5, the probability of increased selling pressure can be considered to be high.
ambcrypto.com
How upcoming FOMC meeting will impact Shiba Inu holders’ portfolio
A look at how the upcoming FOMC meeting will influence the Shiba Inu demand. Bullish bias forming but investors still moving with caution in anticipation of final results. The Shiba Inu community is undoubtedly pleased with SHIB’s performance in January. But now that the month is coming to its conclusion, a sense of uncertainty has returned to the market, especially in regard to its performance in February.
Comments / 0