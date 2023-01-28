ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Truck crashes into Clark Co. building

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A truck crashed into a Clark County building Saturday overnight.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to the 200 block of West Pleasant Street after receiving reports of a crash, OSHP dispatch confirmed. Crews at the scene later reported that a truck crashed into the structure.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to pull the vehicle out, according to traffic on emergency scanners.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation with OSHP assisting at the scene.

News Center 7 reached out to the sheriff’s office, but they had no further information at this time.

We will update this story as more information is released.

WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police find apartment fire during Sidney investigation

Crews tackled the fire from inside the apartment and searched the building. According to the release, most of the fire came from the crawlspace and garage. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.
SIDNEY, OH
WFMJ.com

Route 11 opens after crash in Liberty

The right lane of State Route 11 northbound in Liberty Township was closed for a time Sunday afternoon due to a two vehicle crash. A truck was attempting to pull off into the right shoulder when the driver of another vehicle, Brianna Evans, 19, lost control and hit the truck.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Man dies from injuries days after fiery Huber Heights crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver injured in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has died from his injuries, police say. According to Huber Heights Police, the driver of a Ford F-150 died from his injuries Saturday evening. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Carlson, according to a release. The crash happened at […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Dayton man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE:. The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled. Law enforcement in Montgomery County are looking for a missing 78-year-old man. Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Norman Maybury around 8 p.m. Sunday. Maybury drove away from his home on N. Diamond Mill Road...
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Families displaced by Sunday fire in Piqua

PIQUA — There were no reported injuries in a Sunday afternoon fire in Piqua that left four adults and nine children in need of assistance from the American Red Cross. Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of West Ash Street at 12:34 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, on a report of black smoke visible inside the residence.
PIQUA, OH
