Truck crashes into Clark Co. building

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A truck crashed into a Clark County building Saturday overnight.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to the 200 block of West Pleasant Street after receiving reports of a crash, OSHP dispatch confirmed. Crews at the scene later reported that a truck crashed into the structure.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to pull the vehicle out, according to traffic on emergency scanners.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation with OSHP assisting at the scene.

News Center 7 reached out to the sheriff’s office, but they had no further information at this time.

We will update this story as more information is released.

