Bakersfield Californian
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
Bakersfield Californian
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
Museum in Taft remembers the history of oil in Kern County
The West Kern Oil Museum was founded fifty years ago by a group of university professors who wanted to preserve this piece of California's heritage.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe
Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
Food truck corner offers fine dining and live entertainment for residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The hottest place to eat in Bakersfield doesn’t have linen napkins or sterling flatware, and it doesn’t require reservations. It’s a lot on the corner of Rosedale and Calloway lined with food trucks, unofficially named “SoCal-Food-Truck-Park.” The trucks offer a wide variety of food options, including tamales, sliders, funnel cakes, shrimp […]
Bakersfield Californian
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ
Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
KGET 17
Mouse-Con Bakersfield features major guest list
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Kern County to premiere on Hulu
A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez.
KGET 17
Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner
Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
9th annual A Chocolate Affair event to take place, proceeds benefit education
United Way of Kern County is hosting its 9th annual A Chocolate Affair event, an in-person dining experience. Chocolate lovers can purchase tickets to enjoy an evening with chocolate desserts.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Bakersfield Californian
The Mission at Kern County hosts groundbreaking for new center
The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center. The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms.
Bakersfield Californian
Stability returns to Bakersfield home market
Bakersfield's single-family home prices found a toehold last month, suggesting lower mortgage interest rates may have helped rebalance the market. New data shows the city's existing-home sales price median held steady in December at $370,000 as a surge in demand met a drop in supply — opposite the trend over the previous 12 months. The median for new homes edged upward to reach $435,000 despite a small dip in sales.
