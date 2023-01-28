ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe

Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Food truck corner offers fine dining and live entertainment for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The hottest place to eat in Bakersfield doesn’t have linen napkins or sterling flatware, and it doesn’t require reservations. It’s a lot on the corner of Rosedale and Calloway lined with food trucks, unofficially named “SoCal-Food-Truck-Park.” The trucks offer a wide variety of food options, including tamales, sliders, funnel cakes, shrimp […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ

Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Mouse-Con Bakersfield features major guest list

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
KGET 17

Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner

Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Stability returns to Bakersfield home market

Bakersfield's single-family home prices found a toehold last month, suggesting lower mortgage interest rates may have helped rebalance the market. New data shows the city's existing-home sales price median held steady in December at $370,000 as a surge in demand met a drop in supply — opposite the trend over the previous 12 months. The median for new homes edged upward to reach $435,000 despite a small dip in sales.
