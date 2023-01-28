Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Isaac Lewis, Wilson Track & Field. Track season is just around the...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, FINAL WEEK
In the last week of action before the playoffs start, here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule...
Boys’ Soccer: Millikan Takes Ahold Of Moore League Title Race
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A complete performance on Friday...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and...
thegazebogazette.com
Late Winner Sends Long Beach to South State
High school soccer teams across the Mississippi Coast continued their quest to lift the “golden ball” and claim their place as state champions. The quarterfinal match-up between the defending 5A State Champion Long Beach Bearcats (13-2-3) and the visiting South Jones Braves (14-2-2) would prove to be a back and forth battle from beginning to end.
USC football: Which 2023 recruits could the Trojans land on National Signing Day?
The second signing window opens on Wednesday and USC is hoping to add to its 2023 class
LIVE UPDATES: Cabrillo vs. Lakewood & Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Moore League Boys’ Soccer
We’ll have live updates from Moore League boys’ soccer action today as Cabrillo hosts Lakewood (5:30 p.m.) and Wilson travels to Long Beach Poly (7 p.m.) Only two match days left this week for Moore League boys’ soccer and everyone is desperate for a win. Cabrillo and...
Photos: Mater Dei drops St. Mary's (Arizona) at Nike Extravaganza showcase
Freshman Luke Barnett scores 24 points to lead the Monarchs to the homecourt victory
USC football players sign NIL deals with South Bay Athletic Club, work with children in Wilmington
Several Trojans spent time at the Boys And Girls Club Of Wilmington on Friday playing sports with kids
Long Beach Poly’s JuJu Smith-Schuster Headed to Super Bowl LVII
When Super Bowl LVII arrives on Feb. 12, it will be a special moment for one of Long Beach’s biggest football stars. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening, it sent Long Beach Poly’s JuJu Smith-Schuster to the big game for the first time in his NFL career.
thelascopress.com
Upsets Rule Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown Event
Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA — January 28, 2023. Motocross fans, it is Anaheim Two, Round Four of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, and the third event in the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Season. That sounds a little bit confusing, and it’s all mother nature’s fault. Round Two was set for Oakland the week after the season opened in Anaheim on January 7th. However, the event was postponed due to the severe weather conditions that plagued California during that time frame.
tourcounsel.com
Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California
If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Southland police stand by ahead of Memphis police beating video
With Friday’s planned release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch to respond to possible local protests that might emerge. A Los Angeles Police Department representative told City...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
pasadenanow.com
Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing
A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach
Parks was among 16 vendors who participated in the second annual Black Restaurant Week pop-up, one of several events planned through Sunday to highlight Black restaurant owners. The post Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
2urbangirls.com
Law enforcement braces for release of Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that led to his death
LOS ANGELES – With Friday’s planned release of a graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch to respond to possible local protests that might emerge. Neither the Los...
laguestlist.com
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
