Ironton Tribune
Unbeaten Lady Dragons clinch share of OVC title
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons have a piece of the pie. Now, they want the whole thing. The Lady Dragons had 4 players in double digits as they beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 68-22 Thursday and clinched at least a tie for the Ohio Valley Conference title. Bailey...
Ironton Tribune
Berry rallies Trojans by Redmen in final seconds
PORTSMOUTH — Sometimes seconds can feel like an eternity. It felt that way to the Rock Hill Redmen late in the fourth quarter of their Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. With Rock Hill leading 75-72 late in the fourth quarter, Deandre Berry scored the last 2 baskets to give the Trojans the lead.
Ironton Tribune
Childers helps rally Pointers by Ironton
SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced. But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Ironton Tribune
Thundering Herd routs Georgia State, 103-65
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Led by six in double-figure scoring, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) took its contest by a 38-point margin, 103-65, over the Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt) Saturday night in a front of a 5,711 sell-out crowd. “Shout-out to...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall drops 86-82 decision to UL
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) suffered a double-overtime loss, 86-82, to the ULM Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Taevion Kinsey played in his 144th career game to pass Darius George’s mark of 143...
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
Ironton Tribune
Fruth Pharmacy named Regional Drug Chain of the Year
POINT PLEASANT — Fruth Pharmacy has been making its mark in the industry over the past 70 years by sticking to old-fashioned values and the motto “to do the right thing” as it continues to help take care of its patients and customers. Lynne Fruth, the chain’s...
Ironton Tribune
Pancake breakfast coming up
The Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast will return on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be from 7 a.m.–noon at the Knights of Columbus hall, located at 2101 S. Third St., Ironton. An $8 donation will get you pancakes, sausage links and coffee, juice or milk. You can...
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
Fully-involved residential fire reported in Winfield, West Virginia
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road in Winfield is fully involved. Putnam County dispatchers say the call came in around 4 p.m. They say no one was believed to be in the building at the time of the fire. Winfield, Eleanor and Teays Valley Fire Departments […]
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County blighted properties to be torn down
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Meigs County will have funding for 22 locations of blighted and vacant structures for demolition to make room for new economic development. “It’s been a tedious process getting everything lined up to proceed with demolition however, we are optimistic and thankful for any and all assistance from the state level to help clean up some blight in out county,” said Jimmy Will Meigs County Commissioner.
erienewsnow.com
Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant
A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
Ironton Tribune
Wenstrup’s staff to be in Lawrence County Monday
Staff members of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, will be in Lawrence County on Monday to take questions and help constituents of Ohio’s 2nd District. From 9–11 a.m. on Monday, the staff will be at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Among...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
