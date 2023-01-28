Read full article on original website
semoball.com
SCAA Tournament: 'Improved' Bernie battles with Dexter, but 'Cats' Nichols proves too much
DEXTER – A mere 14 days earlier, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad had done battle with down-the-road rival Bernie and shut down the Mules’ offensive attack, including its super-scorer, senior guard Tristan Johnson in a 48-28 thumping. The two teams met again on Friday in...
semoball.com
Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney
UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
semoball.com
Lady Raiders take their revenge on MAC
In November, qthe historic regular season win streak by the Three Rivers Lady Raiders women’s basketball team dating back to 2020 came to an end at the hands of Mineral Area College. On Saturday, the nation’s 15th-ranked team had a chance at payback when the Lady Cardinals came to...
semoball.com
Mules battle with Kentucky power before fading late
PADUCAH, Ky. — The Poplar Bluff Mules boys basketball team was able to go toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in Kentucky for almost 23 minutes over the weekend. The Mules trailed western Kentucky power McCracken County by just three points at halftime — and just seven with under a minute left in the third quarter — but could not sustain that momentum after the intermission in an 84-64 loss Saturday night.
semoball.com
SCAA Tournament: Woodland storms back (with belief) in shocking comeback over Advance
DEXTER – There is belief and then there is borderline insanity. For the Woodland boy’s basketball team on Friday, its players and coaches never ceased in their conviction that the Cardinals could beat Advance in the third-place game of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament, which minutes into the contest, was either an insane thought or ignorant, take your pick.
KFVS12
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle created slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, they responded to 130 calls for service from midnight to 2 p.m. Monday. That included...
KFVS12
Sikeston double homicide investigation
The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
KFVS12
Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston
Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder. The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Man allegedly threatened to shoot up Lyon County Middle School. Updated: 2...
kzimksim.com
Win Car Payments for a Year!
In a world where you have to create a budget line item for eggs, every penny counts. KZIM KSIM wants to take a little of the weight off the budget this year by giving you a chance to win car payments for a year! Call it a nest egg or a golden egg, but $5,000 sounds pretty egg-citing, right? Enough egg jokes; there’s $5 Grand on the line! Get entered below for your chance to win.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
westkentuckystar.com
Another winter weather advisory in effect after 3PM
This morning's winter weather advisory has expired, but a fresh one is set to go into effect again this afternoon through Tuesday morning. This morning, ice accumulations formed a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois that caused several slide-offs and accidents in Scott County on I-55. The Ohio River counties of western Kentucky were the southern fringe of the first advisory, and they will be a part of the northern half of this afternoon's version that will include a mix of sleet and snow, along with eventually more freezing rain.
KFVS12
Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo.
Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo. A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The remains of a missing man were found in...
mymoinfo.com
Big Changes for Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) Some changes have happened already and others are still to come for the portion of Lake Wappapello in southern Wayne County that is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson with the corps tells us about these projects. Jefferson tells us when your first...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
kbsi23.com
Caught on video: Poplar Bluff police ask for help finding 2 trying to break into pawn shop
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for the public’s help after two people were caught on video trying to break in to a pawn shop. Police say two people tried to break in to Faranoe’s Pawn Shop a little after midnight on January 26.
