TheDailyBeast

Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia

The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
France 24

Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts

The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
New York Post

Prominent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction

The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday. Media advocates described Martinez Zogo’s disappearance and death as a further sign of the perils of reporting in the African country. Zogo, the director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on Jan. 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said. Zogo had recently been talking on air about a case of alleged embezzlement...
CBS News

Police strike new blow against "fierce" mafia ring with blitz by 300 officers

Italian police said Thursday they have dismantled a 'Ndrangheta mafia ring dominating a large area of southern Calabria and seized assets exceeding 250 million euros.The early-hour blitz by over 300 police officers centered on areas of  Italy's poorest region controlled by the Mancuso clan and its affiliates -- a powerful branch of the infamous 'Ndrangheta, many of whose top operatives are among hundreds of defendants in an ongoing maxi-trial.Fifty-six people, many already in prison, were put under criminal investigation for a series of crimes including mafia-related conspiracy, extortion, kidnapping, bribery and possession of weapons, police and prosecutors said.Besides alleged mafia...
Pete Lakeman

Police threatened her with a sledgehammer; Russian teenager facing jail for online posts criticizing war in Ukraine

A nineteen-year-old from the rural Arkhangelsk region in Russia has been added to the terrorist list that includes members from Isis, Taliban, and Al-Qaeda. Olesya Krivtsova is being accused of justifying terrorism by posting on Instagram about the Crimean bridge explosion as well as “ allegedly [making a] critical repost of the war in a student chat on the Russian social network VK.” She’s now under house arrest and must wear an ankle bracelet to track her movements. On her other ankle, she sports an anti-Putin tattoo.
The Independent

UK sends support to Israel after ‘appalling’ synagogue attack

An attack at an east Jerusalem synagogue that killed six people and wounded four others has been described as “appalling” by the Foreign Secretary.James Cleverly said the attack by a Palestinian gunman, described as one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, was “horrific”.The attack was halted when the gunman was shot by police. Police said he was “neutralised”, a term that typically means he was killed.Israeli rescue service Mada said the wounded included a 70-year-old woman in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy in serious condition.Appalling reports of a terror attack in Neve Yaakov this evening. To attack...
France 24

Hong Kong's last democrats: Activists fight for freedom despite Beijing's crackdown

What's left of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement? Since the implementation of the 2020 National Security law, police have been arresting anti-regime activists en masse. Most are now in prison or in exile. Authorities dissuade and crack down on all forms of protest. But discreetly, some activists are determined to make their voices heard despite the risks. Our correspondents Lou Kisiela and Antoine Morel went to meet the last pro-democracy activists left in Hong Kong.
BBC

Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences

Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
France 24

Suicide bomber targets police in Pakistan mosque attack, dozens killed

A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 150 others, most of them police officers, officials said. The bombing drew nationwide condemnation from Pakistani opposition political parties and...
