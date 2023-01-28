Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia
The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
3 organized crime members with ties to Iran charged in assassination attempt against US citizen in NY
Department of Justice announces Iran assassination plot against U.S. journalist Masih Alinejad after three Eastern European criminals indicted in New York.
A British youth working from a bedroom at his grandfather's house made 'slick videos' that could have inspired 2 US mass shooters, a court heard
Daniel Harris, 19, from Derbyshire, England, published "rightwing terrorist bile," which was watched by US mass shooters who killed 15 people.
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
Prominent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction
The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday. Media advocates described Martinez Zogo’s disappearance and death as a further sign of the perils of reporting in the African country. Zogo, the director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on Jan. 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said. Zogo had recently been talking on air about a case of alleged embezzlement...
Police strike new blow against "fierce" mafia ring with blitz by 300 officers
Italian police said Thursday they have dismantled a 'Ndrangheta mafia ring dominating a large area of southern Calabria and seized assets exceeding 250 million euros.The early-hour blitz by over 300 police officers centered on areas of Italy's poorest region controlled by the Mancuso clan and its affiliates -- a powerful branch of the infamous 'Ndrangheta, many of whose top operatives are among hundreds of defendants in an ongoing maxi-trial.Fifty-six people, many already in prison, were put under criminal investigation for a series of crimes including mafia-related conspiracy, extortion, kidnapping, bribery and possession of weapons, police and prosecutors said.Besides alleged mafia...
Iran accuses Prince Harry of ‘war crimes’ after royal boasted of killing 25 Taliban as row erupts over Brit’s execution
PRINCE Harry has been accused of "war crimes" by the ruthless Iranian regime after boasting about the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan. Tehran took aim at the Duke of Sussex amid a bitter row over the execution of a UK national by the barbaric state after they accused him of being a spy for MI6.
hstoday.us
Justice Department Announces Charges and New Arrest in Connection with Assassination Plot Directed from Iran
A federal court in New York today unsealed murder-for-hire and money laundering charges against three members of an Eastern European criminal organization for plotting the murder of a U.S. citizen who has been targeted by the Government of Iran for speaking out against the regime’s human rights abuses. According...
Former Panama president's sons return after U.S. conviction for money laundering
PANAMA CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli returned to their country on Wednesday, after serving a sentence in the United States for money laundering in a case linked to the Odebrecht scandal, a spokesperson for the family said.
Rightwing Spanish leaders under fire over anti-Islam comments after attack on churches
Conservative and far-right Spanish political leaders have been accused of seeking to smear and stigmatise Muslims and migrants after a suspected Islamist terrorist attack on two churches in the southern city of Algeciras in which one man was killed and four other people were injured. On Wednesday evening, a man...
Police threatened her with a sledgehammer; Russian teenager facing jail for online posts criticizing war in Ukraine
A nineteen-year-old from the rural Arkhangelsk region in Russia has been added to the terrorist list that includes members from Isis, Taliban, and Al-Qaeda. Olesya Krivtsova is being accused of justifying terrorism by posting on Instagram about the Crimean bridge explosion as well as “ allegedly [making a] critical repost of the war in a student chat on the Russian social network VK.” She’s now under house arrest and must wear an ankle bracelet to track her movements. On her other ankle, she sports an anti-Putin tattoo.
Indian state minister Naba Das dies of injuries after police officer shoots him, reports say
Naba Kisore Das, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of the eastern Indian state of Odisha, has died Sunday after being shot by a police officer, according to officials.
UK sends support to Israel after ‘appalling’ synagogue attack
An attack at an east Jerusalem synagogue that killed six people and wounded four others has been described as “appalling” by the Foreign Secretary.James Cleverly said the attack by a Palestinian gunman, described as one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, was “horrific”.The attack was halted when the gunman was shot by police. Police said he was “neutralised”, a term that typically means he was killed.Israeli rescue service Mada said the wounded included a 70-year-old woman in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy in serious condition.Appalling reports of a terror attack in Neve Yaakov this evening. To attack...
France 24
Hong Kong's last democrats: Activists fight for freedom despite Beijing's crackdown
What's left of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement? Since the implementation of the 2020 National Security law, police have been arresting anti-regime activists en masse. Most are now in prison or in exile. Authorities dissuade and crack down on all forms of protest. But discreetly, some activists are determined to make their voices heard despite the risks. Our correspondents Lou Kisiela and Antoine Morel went to meet the last pro-democracy activists left in Hong Kong.
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Chipping Away at Israel's Right to Exist, One Court Case at a Time | Opinion
The International Court of Justice has now received the United Nations' request for an opinion on "the legal status of the occupation." This development could pave the way for a raft of new antisemitic lawsuits designed to challenge Israeli sovereignty using dubious legal mechanisms.
France 24
Suicide bomber targets police in Pakistan mosque attack, dozens killed
A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 150 others, most of them police officers, officials said. The bombing drew nationwide condemnation from Pakistani opposition political parties and...
