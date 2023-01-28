ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESM girls basketball gets wins over F-M, Skaneateles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long, the East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball team had produced wildly varying results, even as it went 6-6 through its first 12 games. But the Spartans got its best win of the season last Tuesday night when, against state Class B no. 25-ranked Skaneateles, it took charge right before halftime and held on to beat the Lakers 41-36.
Elmira basketball sweeps doubleheader at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up two wins at home on Saturday. The Elmira girls basketball team defeated Vestal 66-56 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Elmira High School. Jalea Abrams led all scorers with 28 points for the Express. The senior guard passed Morgan Gentile for third place […]
Isabella Jensen ’24 Defender of Mepham HS (NY) commits to Cortland

1/30/2023 BELLMORE, NY – Isabella Jensen, a junior defender/midfielder from Mepham High School, has made her commitment to play D3 lacrosse at highly ranked SUNY Cortland. Jensen, who has been a varsity player since her freshman season, was given the 2022 Coaches Award as a sophomore along with being named NYSR 2023/2024 Nassau Grey Team in 2022 NYSR 2024 Nassau Team in 2021.
Tioga Central wrestlers repeat as Div. II state dual meet champions

Tioga Central repeated as New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II Dual Meet Wrestling champion Saturday at Onondaga Community College. The top-seeded Tigers’ fourth victory came by 49-18 against Central Valley Academy (Ilion, Herkimer County) in the final to complete a showing that began with two wins in pool competition and included a semifinal coast.

