West Genesee, Jordan-Elbridge boys basketball both have 3-0 weeks
CENTRAL NEW YORK – As it neared the decisive month of February, the West Genesee boys basketball team wanted to make sure that it stayed right on the heels of […]
ESM girls basketball gets wins over F-M, Skaneateles
CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long, the East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball team had produced wildly varying results, even as it went 6-6 through its first 12 games. But the Spartans got its best win of the season last Tuesday night when, against state Class B no. 25-ranked Skaneateles, it took charge right before halftime and held on to beat the Lakers 41-36.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Forks Girl's Basketball Bounces Seton Catholic Central at Home
Chenango Forks dominates at home, winning 71-33 against Seton. Helena Willis and Maggie Warpus combined for 36 while Erin Derr scored 16 for SCC.
Varsity 845: High school sports roundups, schedules for Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Varsity 845U:Our local high school graduates playing collegiately in 2022-23 Last week:High school sports roundups, schedules for Jan. 23-29 Previous week:High school sports roundups, schedules for Jan. 16-22 Monday, January 30 Boys basketball ...
Marcellus wrestlers win Onondaga High School League title
The Marcellus-Onondaga wrestling team won the Onondaga High School League title on Saturday. The Mustangs amassed a 355.5-point total, followed by Phoenix at 339 and Jordan-Elbridge at 264.
Elmira basketball sweeps doubleheader at home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up two wins at home on Saturday. The Elmira girls basketball team defeated Vestal 66-56 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Elmira High School. Jalea Abrams led all scorers with 28 points for the Express. The senior guard passed Morgan Gentile for third place […]
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
toplaxrecruits.com
Isabella Jensen ’24 Defender of Mepham HS (NY) commits to Cortland
1/30/2023 BELLMORE, NY – Isabella Jensen, a junior defender/midfielder from Mepham High School, has made her commitment to play D3 lacrosse at highly ranked SUNY Cortland. Jensen, who has been a varsity player since her freshman season, was given the 2022 Coaches Award as a sophomore along with being named NYSR 2023/2024 Nassau Grey Team in 2022 NYSR 2024 Nassau Team in 2021.
Tioga Central wrestlers repeat as Div. II state dual meet champions
Tioga Central repeated as New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II Dual Meet Wrestling champion Saturday at Onondaga Community College. The top-seeded Tigers’ fourth victory came by 49-18 against Central Valley Academy (Ilion, Herkimer County) in the final to complete a showing that began with two wins in pool competition and included a semifinal coast.
