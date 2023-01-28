ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WETM 18 News

Tioga wrestling wins second straight dual meet state title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers are back-to-back state champs on the wrestling mat. (Video & photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA) The Tioga wrestling team went 4-0 on their way to winning their second straight Division II New York State Wrestling Dual Meet Championship at Onondaga Community College on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Central Valley Academy 49-18 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga's Emily Sindoni, Waverly's Mackenzie LaForest Crowned Champs at First Ever NYS Girl's Wrestling Invitational

Emily Sindoni of Tioga and Waverly's Mackenzie LaForest made history on Saturday afternoon, claiming 1st place medals at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girl's Wrestling Invitational. In the 132 pound weight class, the Senior Sindoni took home the gold at Onondaga Community College, where the boys and girls State wrestling tournament's took place. Meanwhile in the 235 pound class, LaForest, a Junior at Waverly, was also crowned the champion.
WAVERLY, NY
NewsChannel 36

PGCBL releases 2023 season schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) released the 2023 season schedule on Monday as the Elmira Pioneers prepare for another season at Dunn Field. Opening day for the Pioneers is set for Friday, June 2nd when they host the Batavia Muckdogs at 6:35 PM with...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira basketball sweeps doubleheader at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up two wins at home on Saturday. The Elmira girls basketball team defeated Vestal 66-56 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Elmira High School. Jalea Abrams led all scorers with 28 points for the Express. The senior guard passed Morgan Gentile for third place […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

EPD Arrest Hockey player Nikita Andrusenko 1.29.23

EPD Arrest Hockey player Nikita Andrusenko 1.29.23. EPD Arrest Hockey player Nikita Andrusenko 1.29.23. Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for …. Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week. Schuyler County seniors getting info on property …. Schuyler County seniors getting info on property...
ELMIRA, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU

Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
ELMIRA, NY
mynbc5.com

High School Sports: New York Edition - 1/27/23

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Lots of action for northern New York in high school sports on Friday Jan. 28. Some Clinton County clashes in boys' basketball featuring, solid performances from Beekmantown high school and Peru high school. Section X Potsdam high school also made the trip to Chazy to...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more

As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies

A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
BINGHAMTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York

One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

'The Legacy' to air on WENY, NY Local in recognition of Black History Month

WENY is proud to present a special, half-hour program "The Legacy" during Black History Month in February. The broadcast, hosted by Isley Gooden from WENY's sister station, focuses on The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. The Legacy is located on a site in Montgomery, Alabama where Black people...
ITHACA, NY

