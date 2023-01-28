Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Tioga wrestling wins second straight dual meet state title
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers are back-to-back state champs on the wrestling mat. (Video & photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA) The Tioga wrestling team went 4-0 on their way to winning their second straight Division II New York State Wrestling Dual Meet Championship at Onondaga Community College on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Central Valley Academy 49-18 […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga's Emily Sindoni, Waverly's Mackenzie LaForest Crowned Champs at First Ever NYS Girl's Wrestling Invitational
Emily Sindoni of Tioga and Waverly's Mackenzie LaForest made history on Saturday afternoon, claiming 1st place medals at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girl's Wrestling Invitational. In the 132 pound weight class, the Senior Sindoni took home the gold at Onondaga Community College, where the boys and girls State wrestling tournament's took place. Meanwhile in the 235 pound class, LaForest, a Junior at Waverly, was also crowned the champion.
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
NewsChannel 36
PGCBL releases 2023 season schedule
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) released the 2023 season schedule on Monday as the Elmira Pioneers prepare for another season at Dunn Field. Opening day for the Pioneers is set for Friday, June 2nd when they host the Batavia Muckdogs at 6:35 PM with...
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
Elmira basketball sweeps doubleheader at home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up two wins at home on Saturday. The Elmira girls basketball team defeated Vestal 66-56 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Elmira High School. Jalea Abrams led all scorers with 28 points for the Express. The senior guard passed Morgan Gentile for third place […]
WETM
EPD Arrest Hockey player Nikita Andrusenko 1.29.23
EPD Arrest Hockey player Nikita Andrusenko 1.29.23. EPD Arrest Hockey player Nikita Andrusenko 1.29.23. Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for …. Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week. Schuyler County seniors getting info on property …. Schuyler County seniors getting info on property...
Benny Williams is not in JMA Wireless Dome for Syracuse’s basketball game vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sophomore forward Benny Williams is not in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night and will not be here when Syracuse plays Virginia at 7 p.m. It’s unclear why Williams is not at the game. Williams has played in every SU game but one thus far this...
Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball senior continues family tradition with 1,000-point feat (photos, video)
Trevor Roe comes from a family that’s rich in basketball tradition. His father Matt, and his sister Lexie, both reached the 1,000-point plateau with their respective Fayetteville-Manlius varsity basketball squads of the past.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU
Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
mynbc5.com
High School Sports: New York Edition - 1/27/23
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Lots of action for northern New York in high school sports on Friday Jan. 28. Some Clinton County clashes in boys' basketball featuring, solid performances from Beekmantown high school and Peru high school. Section X Potsdam high school also made the trip to Chazy to...
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more
As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
Axe: For better or worse, Adam Weitsman is Syracuse’s NIL captain now
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse superbooster Adam Weitsman has shined a bright spotlight on the JMA Wireless Dome by bringing the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and A Boogie wit’ da Hoodie to SU games. But that wasn’t enough.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies
A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
newyorkupstate.com
Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York
One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Kevin James coming to the Forum Theatre
This summer, comedian Kevin James will perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre.
NewsChannel 36
'The Legacy' to air on WENY, NY Local in recognition of Black History Month
WENY is proud to present a special, half-hour program "The Legacy" during Black History Month in February. The broadcast, hosted by Isley Gooden from WENY's sister station, focuses on The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. The Legacy is located on a site in Montgomery, Alabama where Black people...
