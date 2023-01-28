Read full article on original website
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
thecutoffnews.com
Game-Winning Shots Don't Fall For Miles Golden Bears Men's Basketball
thecutoffnews.com
Free Throw Shooting Lifts Montevallo Women's Basketball Team Over Mississippi College
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Drops Pivotal SAA Game
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Lady Bears Can't Contain Tuskegee
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Team Drops Road Matchup at Delta State, 60-52
Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College
Tuskegee and Miles played tightly throughout the game, but eventually the Golden Tigers prevailed in this SIAC matchup. The post Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Anniston, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston. The Gaylesville High School basketball team will have a game with Wellborn High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Jacksonville Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Men's Basketball Takes Down Delta State on the Road, 87-78
thecutoffnews.com
Three-Point Shooting Propels Miles Lady Bears
280living.com
Eagles girls bowling team reaches new heights
GADSDEN -- The Oak Mountain High School girls bowling team made history this season, posting a third-place finish in the Class 6A-7A state tournament Jan. 27 at The Alley in Gadsden. The semifinals appearance was a first for the Eagles, as they advanced in the state tournament for the first...
Tide Offers 2025 Alabama State Champion Quarterback
It's that time of year again that Nick Saban is out pounding the recruiting trail hard and passing out scholarship offers. One of those offers was bequeathed unto 2025 Saraland High School quarterback Karle" KJ" Lacey, who led the Spartans to a 6A state championship with 40 touchdown passes. Lacey...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977
Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs McAdory - Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ Hueytown
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama sophomore settling in at wide receiver after switching from RB
Alabama football brought in one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but has he settled in at a different position?. Emmanuel Henderson, a former five-star from Hartford, Ala., was an incredible football, basketball, and track athlete at Geneva County High School. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder possesses speed, quickness, explosiveness, and big-play abilities. The Crimson Tide transitioned him to wide receiver in his freshman year. He saw action in 13 games as a receiver and on special teams.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree
With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Autoweek.com
Benny Parsons Reaches Milestone with 200-mph Qualifying Lap at Talladega
Almost immediately after the opening of Talladega Superspeeday in 1969, there was talk of 200-mph laps on the speedway built to be a faster version of Dayton. Bobby Isaac had approached the magic number in April 1970, recording a qualifying speed of 199.658 mph in Winston 500 qualifying. Thirteen years...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
Bham Now
Upscale bowling and entertainment center hopes to locate at former Hoover Whole Foods
Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open Alabama’s first 810 Billiards & Bowling—a Myrtle Beach based entertainment restaurant concept—at the former Whole Foods location in Hoover. No stranger to the entertainment business, Samji and his partners opened the Altitude trampoline park in...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
