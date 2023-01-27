Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Franklin Resources Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). This represents 13.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Time to Buy Cigna or Regeneron Stock Before Earnings?
Big tech companies will highlight this week’s earnings, but there are quite a few large-cap companies from a variety of sectors that investors will want to pay attention to as well. Among the Finance and Medical sector, Cigna CI and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN are both leaders in their respective...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ordinary shre (VPCB)
Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Class A ordinary shre (VPCB). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 6.10%...
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
BlackRock Increases Position in Accenture (ACN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.40MM shares of Accenture Plc (ACN). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.32 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.36MM shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.68MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Declares $0.47 Dividend
Crane Holdings, Co. said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share. At the current...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arch Resources (ARCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.04MM shares of Arch Resources Inc (ARCH). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Lannett (LCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Lannett (LCI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.07%. A...
Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend
Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the most...
