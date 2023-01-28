Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.”. proposal by Japan’s...
investing.com
Virtual Currency Tracking System: South Korea’s Crypto Regulation
Virtual Currency Tracking System: South Korea’s Crypto Regulation. The South Korean Ministry of Justice has decided to introduce a virtual currency tracking system. The authority intends to strengthen the tracking of money laundering and the recovery of criminal proceeds using cryptocurrencies. The tracking system would monitor the transaction details,...
coingeek.com
France adopts softer approach to digital asset regulations
France is adopting a softened approach to digital asset regulations that will give virtual asset service providers (VASPs) more time to comply with European regulations. The French National Assembly voted for an amendment allowing VASPs to continue operating without obtaining full licensing. The amendment, proposed by centrist lawmaker Daniel Labaronne, will give VASPs 18 more months to operate as they apply for full licenses.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank's application to be supervised by the Fed
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank's application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank's proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
US News and World Report
North Korea Slams United States for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday denounced U.S. pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement...
Motley Fool
Don't Panic: Social Security Payments Could Continue Even in an Unlikely Debt Default
It's quite common for lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling, but partisan gridlock has made the matter more contentious. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
coingeek.com
India’s TDS rule under fire as critics call for immediate reduction
India’s decision to impose a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on virtual currency transactions has elicited widespread criticism, and the latest to lend a voice to the claim is a report from Chase India and Indus Law. The “Impact Assessment of 1 percent TDS on VDAs” report urged the...
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
u.today
Shiba Inu Rival Floki (FLOKI) Suddenly Jumps 47% on Major Listing News
Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says
Binance reportedly processed $346 million bitcoin for Bitzlato, the shuttered crypto exchange US authorities say was a money laundering operation.
coingeek.com
Philippines securities watchdog new rules to clamp down on virtual currency bad actors
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drafted new operational rules to govern service providers in the virtual currency space, according to a report from the Manilla Bulletin. The proposed Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11765, have been made available for members of the public...
bitcoinist.com
Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better
The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
CoinTelegraph
SBF allegedly used FTX money to invest $400M in obscure VC firm
Authorities in the United States might have discovered yet another possible component of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the venture capital (VC) firm Modulo Capital, according to The New York Times. As previously reported,...
theblock.co
Cardano-based exchanges confirm Djed listings ahead of stablecoin launch
Cardano exchanges MinSwap and MuesliSwap will support the upcoming Djed stablecoin. Djed is a crypto-backed stablecoin developed by Coti, in collaboration with Cardano’s lead developer Input Output. Decentralized exchanges MinSwap and MuesliSwap, both based on the Cardano blockchain, have announced their support for the upcoming Djed stablecoin and its...
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Ethereum Whale Moves 3.3 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale has moved a whopping 3.3 trillion tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in an eye-popping transaction that saw the funds relocated to an unknown wallet. The whale’s funds seem to have originally come from a wallet that also holds around $750,000 in the...
Crypto lender Gemini just filed for bankruptcy. Here are the biggest creditors
The company owes $3.4 billion to top firms including Genesis and ByBit's venture arm.
