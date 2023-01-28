ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.”. proposal by Japan’s...
investing.com

Virtual Currency Tracking System: South Korea’s Crypto Regulation

Virtual Currency Tracking System: South Korea’s Crypto Regulation. The South Korean Ministry of Justice has decided to introduce a virtual currency tracking system. The authority intends to strengthen the tracking of money laundering and the recovery of criminal proceeds using cryptocurrencies. The tracking system would monitor the transaction details,...
coingeek.com

France adopts softer approach to digital asset regulations

France is adopting a softened approach to digital asset regulations that will give virtual asset service providers (VASPs) more time to comply with European regulations. The French National Assembly voted for an amendment allowing VASPs to continue operating without obtaining full licensing. The amendment, proposed by centrist lawmaker Daniel Labaronne, will give VASPs 18 more months to operate as they apply for full licenses.
US News and World Report

North Korea Slams United States for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday denounced U.S. pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement...
Motley Fool

Don't Panic: Social Security Payments Could Continue Even in an Unlikely Debt Default

It's quite common for lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling, but partisan gridlock has made the matter more contentious. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
coingeek.com

India’s TDS rule under fire as critics call for immediate reduction

India’s decision to impose a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on virtual currency transactions has elicited widespread criticism, and the latest to lend a voice to the claim is a report from Chase India and Indus Law. The “Impact Assessment of 1 percent TDS on VDAs” report urged the...
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
u.today

Shiba Inu Rival Floki (FLOKI) Suddenly Jumps 47% on Major Listing News

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com

Philippines securities watchdog new rules to clamp down on virtual currency bad actors

The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drafted new operational rules to govern service providers in the virtual currency space, according to a report from the Manilla Bulletin. The proposed Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11765, have been made available for members of the public...
bitcoinist.com

Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better

The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
CoinTelegraph

SBF allegedly used FTX money to invest $400M in obscure VC firm

Authorities in the United States might have discovered yet another possible component of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the venture capital (VC) firm Modulo Capital, according to The New York Times. As previously reported,...
theblock.co

Cardano-based exchanges confirm Djed listings ahead of stablecoin launch

Cardano exchanges MinSwap and MuesliSwap will support the upcoming Djed stablecoin. Djed is a crypto-backed stablecoin developed by Coti, in collaboration with Cardano’s lead developer Input Output. Decentralized exchanges MinSwap and MuesliSwap, both based on the Cardano blockchain, have announced their support for the upcoming Djed stablecoin and its...

