Yardbarker

Mbappé, Messi, and Neymar Return to the Starting Lineup Against Reims

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. all feature in Christophe Galtier’s starting lineup and will look to carry the attacking load for the Ligue 1 leaders. In the midfield, Carlos Soler, Fabián Ruiz, and Vitinha will fill in for Marco Verratti who is available on the bench.
FOX Sports

Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid lost ground to Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league after a 0-0 home draw with third-place Real Sociedad on Sunday. Madrid squandered chance after chance, with Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema all unable to find the target despite some clear opportunities throughout the game at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
ng-sportingnews.com

Girona vs Barcelona live score, highlights: Lineups are out as Pedri sits

High-flying La Liga leaders Barcelona will hope to extend their lead atop the table and conclude a successful January with victory when they travel to promoted side Girona in a Catalan derby matchup. Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and...
Yardbarker

Barcelona wonderkid immediately joins first team training

Barcelona’s new signing Lucas Roman has been thrown into first team training less than a week after joining the club. La Blaugrana have continued their policy of low key signings by bringing in Argentina U20 international Roman from Club Ferro Carril Oeste. The 18-year-old have caused a stir in...
The Guardian

European roundup: Milan and Juventus both slump to shock home defeats

Milan and Juventus both fell to home defeats in Serie A, with the defending champions crashing 5-2 at home to Sassuolo before Juventus, mired in mid-table after their 15-point penalty, lost 2-0 to Monza. In the late kick-off, Napoli extended their lead at the top by beating Roma 2-1 thanks to Giovanni Simeone’s late strike.

