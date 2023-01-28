ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance

This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
BBC

Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
Yardbarker

“Will be decisive” – Chelsea could end up with striker back at the club this summer

With Chelsea making a host of new signings themselves over the last two transfer windows, there is also the prospect of returning loan players in the summer. It’s easy to forget that Romelu Lukaku is still a Chelsea player and is only on loan at Inter Milan, and most Chelsea fans have had it in their head that he would not be coming back. But he actually might.
chatsports.com

West Brom make double loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah - as Baggies bid to bolster their Championship play-off push

West Brom are seeking to reinforce their Championship promotion-chasing hopes with a double loan move in the remaining days of the January transfer window. The Baggies are discussing loan deals with Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham ahead of a push on the playoff places. West Brom manager Carlos...
Yardbarker

Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
The Independent

Derby vs West Ham LIVE: FA Cup result and final score after Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen goals

West Ham booked a fifth-round FA Cup tie at boss David Moyes’ former club Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 win at Derby.Jarrod Bowen’s third goal in two games gave the Hammers a first-half lead and Michail Antonio headed home their second five minutes after break.The Londoners made it back-to-back wins after beating Everton 2-0 to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three nine days go and rarely needed to hit top gear as they halted League One side Derby’s 19-game unbeaten run.Follow all the reaction from the FA Cup fourth round clash and tonight’s fifth round draw: Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to host Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
Yardbarker

England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
Yardbarker

Chelsea transfer talks move forward thanks to involvement of super-agent

Chelsea are reportedly in transfer talks for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with negotiations now seeming to move forward thanks to the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes. Fernandez has established himself as one of the finest young players in world football in recent times, having shone since his move to Benfica...

Comments / 0

Community Policy