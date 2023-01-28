Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
Yardbarker
“Will be decisive” – Chelsea could end up with striker back at the club this summer
With Chelsea making a host of new signings themselves over the last two transfer windows, there is also the prospect of returning loan players in the summer. It’s easy to forget that Romelu Lukaku is still a Chelsea player and is only on loan at Inter Milan, and most Chelsea fans have had it in their head that he would not be coming back. But he actually might.
chatsports.com
West Brom make double loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah - as Baggies bid to bolster their Championship play-off push
West Brom are seeking to reinforce their Championship promotion-chasing hopes with a double loan move in the remaining days of the January transfer window. The Baggies are discussing loan deals with Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham ahead of a push on the playoff places. West Brom manager Carlos...
Southampton close in on £26m transfer of Braga striker Vitinha after Prem strugglers meet release clause
SOUTHAMPTON have triggered the £26m release clause of Braga striker Vitinha. The 22-year-old has been in fine form in the Portugal top flight so far this season, scoring 13 goals in 27 games in all competitions. Vitinha has also shone in the Europa League for Braga, scoring four and...
Man Utd agree deal to sign Cardiff City wonderkid
Man Utd have agreed a deal to sign Cardiff City striker Gabriele Biancheri.
Yardbarker
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Derby vs West Ham LIVE: FA Cup result and final score after Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen goals
West Ham booked a fifth-round FA Cup tie at boss David Moyes’ former club Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 win at Derby.Jarrod Bowen’s third goal in two games gave the Hammers a first-half lead and Michail Antonio headed home their second five minutes after break.The Londoners made it back-to-back wins after beating Everton 2-0 to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three nine days go and rarely needed to hit top gear as they halted League One side Derby’s 19-game unbeaten run.Follow all the reaction from the FA Cup fourth round clash and tonight’s fifth round draw: Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to host Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
Yardbarker
Milan Skriniar Likely To Stay At Inter Milan This Month As PSG Haven’t Raised Offer, Gianluca Di Marzio Reports
Inter defender Milan Skriniar is likely to remain a Nerazzurri player for the rest of the season. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air moments ago that Paris Saint-Germain have not raised their offer for the 27-year-old, so the Nerazzurri are not set to make a sale this month.
Yardbarker
England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
Chelsea set to land World Cup-winning midfielder as squad rebuild continues - report
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is desperate to bolster his midfield options before the January window closes this week
Hamed Traore, who claims to be the brother of Amad Diallo, set for Premier League move
Amad Diallo is set to be joined in English football by his brother - or is he?
Yardbarker
Chelsea transfer talks move forward thanks to involvement of super-agent
Chelsea are reportedly in transfer talks for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with negotiations now seeming to move forward thanks to the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes. Fernandez has established himself as one of the finest young players in world football in recent times, having shone since his move to Benfica...
BBC
Manchester United: Christian Eriksen to undergo scan to determine extent of ankle injury
The Denmark midfielder sustained the injury from a challenge from Reading forward Andy Carroll, who was later sent off for two bookings. Eriksen was withdrawn shortly after and also wore a protective boot as he left the ground. "We have to see what the diagnosis is," said manager Erik ten...
