Celebrities who died in 2023
Here are the stars who we said goodbye to so far this year, including Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, and Jeff Beck.
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
There have been many famous faces spotted during Paris Fashion Week 2023, but when Sam Smith shows up ... it's lights out! Put on your warmest pair of pants, come on over to France and see if you've got what it takes to master these switch-ups. The singing stud was...
Celeb splits of 2023
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who called it quits in 2023 -- or whose breakups came to light this year -- starting with this long-term duo... On Jan. 19, former "The Bachelorette" star DeAnna Pappas announced on Instagram that she and her husband of more than a decade, Stephen Stagliano, are going their separate ways: "It is with immense sadness, Stephen and I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple and as individuals — and have come to the conclusion to remain separate," wrote the "Flashbacks" podcast host, who shares two children with her estranged husband. DeAnna and Stephen wed in 2011 after connecting through his twin brother, Michael Stagliano, who competed for Jillian Harris's heart on season 5 of "The Bachelorette."
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
What Happened to ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz? Update on Ongoing Health Battle
American Pickers viewers have seen some of the rarest antiques, incredible vintage finds and massive trinket collections from people all across America. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.
Meet the 12-year-old ballerina terrifying audiences as a killer doll in ‘M3GAN’
(WTVO) — The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3GAN” got off to a killer start this weekend, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates. Universal Pictures’ “M3gan,” about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents are killed in a car accident, rode strong buzz and viral dancing memes to an above-expectations debut. […]
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
