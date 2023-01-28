ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Citrus County Chronicle

McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
Yardbarker

Boost for Arsenal as Brighton closes in on a Caicedo replacement

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo as Brighton looks set to bag a replacement for the midfielder. Mikel Arteta’s side has been in talks with the Seagulls over a move for the Ecuadorian as they look to bolster their squad before this window closes.
The Independent

'Blood, heart, and balls': De Zerbi reflects on Brighton 2-1 victory over Liverpool

The most important thing in football is having “blood, heart, and balls,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said after his side knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.The sixth-placed Seagulls reached the fifth round of the competition after a 2-1 win at the Amex stadium on Sunday, 29 January.De Zerbi is hoping to hang on to Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who missed the Liverpool game after indicating he wants to leave the club.“I would like him to finish the season with us,” De Zerbi said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clashRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicEx-New Zealand player Campbell Johnstone becomes first All Black to come out as gay
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
kalkinemedia.com

Brighton manager hopes Caideco stays until end of season

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said Sunday he hopes Moises Caicedo remains at the club for the rest of the season after the Ecuador midfielder publicly declared his desire to leave amid reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Caicedo was missing from the Brighton squad...
Yardbarker

“Again and again” – Chelsea not going to give up on Enzo Fernandez

Two major stories are brewing up as we head toward the January transfer deadline right now, and Chelsea have been involved in both. The Blues have been searching for a new midfielder all month and have yet to get one over the line. Enzo Fernandez was the number one priority, but when talks slowed on that one, they turned to Moises Caicedo of Brighton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy