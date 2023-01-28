Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
Watch Kali Uchis’ Video for New Song “I Wish You Roses”
Kali Uchis is back with the music video for the new song “I Wish You Roses.” The visual, directed by Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea, features plenty of floral imagery. Check it out below. “I Wish You Roses,” produced by Dylan Wiggins and Josh Crocker, follows Uchis’ recent...
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Experience the magic of Meghan Trainor's 'Made You Look' with the Kim Petras remix
"She really is like a little angel and such a treasure. She deserves everything that's coming her way with the song" Meghan Trainor has recently released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’, featuring the talented artist Kim Petras.
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony: Everything to know about the jam-packed pre-show
The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday night, February 5, but savvy awards watchers should also pay attention to the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30pm Pacific/3:30pm Eastern. The event will stream live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, “We are so excited to kick off Grammy Sunday with the Premiere Ceremony ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. Not only do we have an incredible lineup of presenters and performers, but this ceremony will also reveal the winners in the vast majority...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album
Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Taylor Swift Gets Sultry in Purple Pool for 'Lavender Haze' Music Video
"Lavender Haze" is the third single off Taylor Swift's Midnights album Taylor Swift is showing off her sultry side. The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, released the video to her latest single "Lavender Haze" Friday, which features daring shots of Swift mouthing the words to the song while appearing topless in a lavender-colored pool. Swift also gets close up with transgender model Laith Ashley in a bedroom and nightclub during the '70s-themed video, while other shots show her crawling through a maze of lavender, dancing in a mist and singing in...
Aphex Twin Teases First Show Since 2019
Aphex Twin could be coming back soon, as NME points out. A website featuring the producer’s iconic logo inside of the word “London” was discovered at www.190823.co.uk, leading fans to speculate that Richard D. James might perform at London’s Field Day festival, which takes place on August 19, 2023, at Victoria Park.
thesource.com
Chloe Bailey Announces Her Debut Album ‘In Pieces’ for March Release
Chloe Bailey is ready to give you her debut solo album. Hitting social media, Chloe released a short clip announcing her new album, In Pieces. The album is marked for March 2023. A firm release date is not available. In the clip, Chloe can be heard singing: “Wear my heart...
Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen
Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
hypebeast.com
Skrillex and Bladee Team Up in "Real Spring" Music Video
Following collaborations with Bobby Raps, Fred again.., Flowdan, PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, famed DJ and producer Skrillex has released his first music video of the year. Reuniting with Drain Gang multi-hyphenate Bladee, the two connect on the long-awaited “Real Spring.” Previously, the duo appeared as features on Yung Lean’s mixtape Stardust, bringing blissful notes to the track SummerTime Blood.
Jonas Brothers Reveal Bee Gees As Key Inspiration For New Music
The album is being produced by 'All Time Low' singer Jon Bellion
2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced. SEE Grammy nominations: Full list of contenders The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad...
iheart.com
Lil Yachty Stuns Fans With Brand New Rock Album 'Let's Start Here'
Lil Yachty has been teasing his new album for some time, but fans weren't ready for the psychedelic vibes he had in store. On Friday, January 27, the Quality Control rapper stunned the industry with his brand new album Let's Start Here. With help from a live band, Lil Boat puts rap to the side as he offers a fresh alternative rock vibe throughout the project. He self-produced 12 out of the 14 songs with contributions from executive producer SADPONY, Patrick Wimberly, Jake Portrait and plenty other beatmakers. The experimental LP has been in the works for over a year. Last January, he explained that he's always wanted to make an alternative rock album.
Brendon Urie, frontman and final member of Panic! At The Disco, announces the band's official disbandment
Panic! At The Disco debuted as a four-piece pop rock act in 2005, but has served as a solo vehicle for Brendon Urie in recent years.
Comments / 0