Montana State

Wind chill and winter storm warnings work their way across the country: Weekend weather updates

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Another winter storm is working its way across the United States, forecast to bring snow and freezing temperatures across the Midwest in the coming days, with snowflakes even reaching the East Coast.

The storm initially brought snow to western and central Montana and parts of Wyoming before extending into the Northern Plains.

Some areas are expecting up to two feet of snow, and parts of Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota are under a wind chill advisory this weekend.

Wind chills could drop to 39 degrees below zero, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota said.

Here’s what you need to know about winter weather this weekend.

'Natural behavior': Why a London-sized iceberg breaking off of Antarctica isn't concerning scientists

'Highly unusual': What's behind the snowless winter in NYC, Washington and Philadelphia

Winter weather moves East

Snow was expected to reach parts of Michigan by early Sunday, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather, though winter weather advisories remained in effect in other states until Sunday as well.

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday called for:

  • Heavy snow over parts of the Great Lakes.
  • A slight risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the central Gulf Coast into the Southeast.
  • Pockets of rain and freezing rain over parts of the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes.
  • Temperatures to be 15-to-35 degrees below average over parts of the Northern and Central Rockies and High Plains.

Snow is then forecast to shift to states across the Northeast, potentially including:

Snow was expected on Sunday before 5 p.m. in Albany, New York, though temperatures will reach a high of 34 degrees.

The area has a chance of snow showers on Monday afternoon and scattered throughout next week.

Winter storm tracker

National Weather Radar

