ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Jeffrey Dahmer copycat sentenced to 45 years in prison after using Grindr as a 'hunting ground' to lure, kidnap, and attempt to kill an 18-year-old gay man

By Lloyd Lee
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czRx1_0kUJdNl600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Syg5R_0kUJdNl600
Grindr App

Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images

  • Chance Seneca of Louisiana was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison on Wednesday, DOJ said.
  • In June 2020, Seneca used Grindr, a gay dating app, to lure and kidnap an 18-year-old.
  • Seneca mirrored the acts of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and had plans to eat his victims, DOJ said.

A Louisiana man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for kidnapping and attempting to murder an 18-year-old gay teen he lured using Grindr, an LGBTQ dating app, the Justice Department announced Wednesday .

According to the DOJ, Chance Seneca, who was 19 when he carried out the attack, was inspired by the acts committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whose violent exploits were recently depicted in a Netflix show .

"Seneca intentionally targeted gay men, as Dahmer had done. Seneca had also intended to eat and preserve the bodies of his victims, as Dahmer had done," the Justice Department wrote.

Around May 2020, Seneca began to talk with then-18-year-old Holden White through Grindr. Seneca told authorities in an interview that he saw the dating application as a "hunting ground," according to a complaint. The two also communicated through Snapchat.

During the course of their contact, Seneca "pretended that he was interested in meeting (Holden White) for recreational or romantic purposes," the complaint stated. "But Sencea's true purpose was to seize, inveigle, kidnap, abduct, and hold (White) for the unlawful purpose of killing and dismembering him for his own gratification."

On June 20, 2020, Seneca picked up White and drove to his father's isolated home in Lafayette, Louisiana.

It was there when Seneca "proposed a sexual encounter" and convinced White to put on handcuffs as a "dark joke," according to the complaint.

Seneca then strangled White from behind with a belt until he was unconscious. Afterward, he pulled White "into a bathtub, stripped him of his clothing, and prepared to begin the dismemberment process."

"To make sure that H.W. was dead, Seneca hit H.W. in the back of the head with a hammer and stabbed him in the neck with an ice pick," the court documents stated."Seneca also used a Bowie knife to slit H.W.'s wrist."

Seneca later told authorities that his plan was to preserve White's hands but that he couldn't pull through with the act after seeing the exposed bones of White's wrists.

Seneca called 911 to the Lafayette home "in a self-described effort to be put in a mental institution," the complaint stated.

White survived the attack but sustained injuries that put him in a coma for three days, according to NBC News .

In its announcement of Seneca's sentence, the Justice Department said Sencea acknowledged he had a "compulsive murder-fantasy."

"Seneca had become fixated with the idea of killing gay men, and this fascination led him to spend months designing a murder-kidnapping scheme that mirrored the murders of gay men committed by the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer," the release stated.

Seneca was indicted in March 2021 on three charges: hate crime with an attempt to murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm. He reached a plea agreement on September 2022, which dropped the hate crime charge, by pleading guilty to kidnapping.

"No one should ever be subjected to the type of horrendous actions that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case," US Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana said in the Justice Department's press release.

In an interview with The New York Times , White said that he hoped for a harsher sentence.

"It's not what I asked for," White told The Times. "Life is what I asked for."

A spokesperson for Grindr did not return a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
The Independent

He spent 17 years in jail for rape. Now another man has been arrested for the crime

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of rape – a crime for which another man claims he spent 17 years wrongfully imprisoned.Andrew Malkinson, aged 57, could be allowed to appeal against his 2004 conviction for the first time after his legal team brought new DNA evidence to light.In a further development, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man from Essex had been arrested last month on suspicion of the rape. That suspect has since been released under investigation, police said.Malkinson was handed a life sentence in 2004 and had twice been refused an appeal after applying...
The Independent

Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes

A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Business Insider

Business Insider

846K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy