ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location

It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
IDAHO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

7 best hikes in Yellowstone National Park

From waterfalls to mountains and geysers, a hike through Yellowstone National Park is like no other © Patrick Orton / Getty Images. Exploring Yellowstone National Park’s geysers, waterfalls, mountains and canyons by foot is easily the best way to see this magnificent park. It’s also the best way to lose the crowds. Only 10% of Yellowstone visitors leave the boardwalks during their visit and only half of those venture more than a mile from their car. That leaves an awful lot of exploring for the rest of us.
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Tri-City Herald

Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows

A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
UTAH STATE
PureWow

The 23 Best Ski Resorts in America

Here are the 23 best ski resorts in the U.S.A. Whether you love the powder of big mountain skiing, the après scene or the thrill of sitting in a hot tub in subzero temps, here, you can do it all.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
105.5 The Fan

13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying

Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
IDAHO STATE
activenorcal.com

Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic

There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
cntraveler.com

Canyonlands National Park: The Best Hikes, Glampsites, and Viewpoints

Picture immense canyons and winding riverbeds that feel like the backdrop to a Wild West epic, with layers of rugged rock that have been sculpted by time. That’s a taste of Canyonlands National Park—an area that encompasses over 337,570 acres where the Colorado River and Green Rivers meet in southeastern Utah—that long before the age of hikers and rock climbers was the ancestral land to Indigenous peoples including the Ute, Southern Paiute, and Pueblo peoples for more than 10,000 years. Over the millennia, many groups migrated in and out of the canyons and, in the early 19th century the land became part of the Old Spanish Trail as European settlers came through.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy