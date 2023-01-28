Read full article on original website
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
From waterfalls to mountains and geysers, a hike through Yellowstone National Park is like no other © Patrick Orton / Getty Images. Exploring Yellowstone National Park’s geysers, waterfalls, mountains and canyons by foot is easily the best way to see this magnificent park. It’s also the best way to lose the crowds. Only 10% of Yellowstone visitors leave the boardwalks during their visit and only half of those venture more than a mile from their car. That leaves an awful lot of exploring for the rest of us.
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
When encountering the name “6666 Ranch,” most people would immediately think about the Yellowstone series, especially after it got featured in the show’s fourth season. It’s where John Dutton sends his ranch hand, Jimmy Hurdstram, hoping to turn him into a real cowboy. However, the ranch’s...
Yellowstone National Park has to be home of the dumbest tourists around. This one is extra dumb in my books though. It shows a woman approaching a fully-grown bison who is just minding his own business sitting in some grass. She goes out of her way to approach it, and then tries for the almighty selfie… the beginning of countless animal encounters gone bad.
A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
Visitors once flocked to National Parks to see bears feeding at garbage pits, or on raised platforms
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
Fans of the TV family drama series, ‘Yellowstone’, starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch, John Dutton, are antsy to watch the second half of Season 5. They’ll have to wait a while. Paramount Network announced the remaining six episodes of Season 5 will not air until Summer 2023.
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
MISSOULA, Mont. - There are high avalanche warnings across parts of Montana Friday. High avalanche warning is in place in the following areas of west central Montana:. Seeley Lake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m. Rattlesnake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m. Bitterroot - until Jan. 28 at...
Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
Picture immense canyons and winding riverbeds that feel like the backdrop to a Wild West epic, with layers of rugged rock that have been sculpted by time. That’s a taste of Canyonlands National Park—an area that encompasses over 337,570 acres where the Colorado River and Green Rivers meet in southeastern Utah—that long before the age of hikers and rock climbers was the ancestral land to Indigenous peoples including the Ute, Southern Paiute, and Pueblo peoples for more than 10,000 years. Over the millennia, many groups migrated in and out of the canyons and, in the early 19th century the land became part of the Old Spanish Trail as European settlers came through.
