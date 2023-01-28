DODGE CITY–Great Bend edged Dodge City 57-53 in a WAC battle Friday at Dodge City’s Fieldhouse. Dodge led for the bulk of the first half, but Great Bend rallied for a four-point advantage at the halftime break. The Demons were able to trim that lead down to just two in the fourth quarter, but some key free throws down the stretch created enough separation for the Panthers to earn the win.

