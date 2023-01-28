Read full article on original website
After 32 wins in a row covering 17 years, Dodge City has defeated Seward in women’s basketball. In a unique circumstance, the #12 and first place Lady Conqs topped Seward 75-64 Saturday afternoon at the Dome in Dodge City for their 12th straight win. Seward handed DC3 their only conference loss on November 26.
DODGE CITY–No. 13 Dodge City used hot outside shooting and a fast pace to race past Seward County 78-65, while the 12th-ranked Conq women started fast and never looked back, avenging their only conference loss against the Saints 75-64 in a doubleheader Saturday at the Student Activity Center. In...
DODGE CITY–Great Bend edged Dodge City 57-53 in a WAC battle Friday at Dodge City’s Fieldhouse. Dodge led for the bulk of the first half, but Great Bend rallied for a four-point advantage at the halftime break. The Demons were able to trim that lead down to just two in the fourth quarter, but some key free throws down the stretch created enough separation for the Panthers to earn the win.
MCPHERSON–Manhattan used balanced scoring and shared the ball well to defeat Dodge City 46-35 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Mid America Classic at McPherson’s Roundhouse. The Lady Indians’ best scorer in the game was freshman Kat Ball, who scored 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 3-for-4...
Garden City, KS–The Garden City Community College Athletic Department announced today their 2023. Hall of Fame Class, which includes four new inductees: former football star, Brent Venables, basketball. legend Darrin Hancock, United States Olympic track star, Darvis “Doc” Patton, and the 2003 Broncbuster. women’s basketball team led...
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The three law enforcement officers wounded in a shootout in southwest Kansas have been identified. The shootout happened Monday in Dodge City when deputies tried to stop a driver wanted in a double homicide in Phoenix. The Ford County Sheriff identified deputies Brandon Hornback and...
A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of northwest Kansas through Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting a bitterly cold start to the work week, with a high temperature of just 16 forecast for Monday. There is a slight chance of snow flurries...
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–At approximately 4:20 Monday morning, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2213 Lincoln Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Command identified a single-wide trailer with heavy smoke and fire. Fire personnel from Engine 2 were assigned the position of...
