NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?

The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Deadline

Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed

FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII. The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The speculation has run wild, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?

It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
PennLive.com

Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more

Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Joe Burrow contract extension: Projecting the value of Bengals QB's looming new mega-deal

Joe Burrow wants to be a Bengals quarterback for his entire career. He's about to get paid a lot more for doing it over the long term. Cincinnati officials have every intention of giving him a contract extension sometime in the 2023 NFL offseason, ahead of the fifth-year option year that's at the back of his rookie deal. As the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, Burrow got $36.190 million all guaranteed over his first four years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games

The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
ARIZONA STATE

