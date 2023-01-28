Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Super Bowl tickets: Look how expensive Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
Dak Prescott: New, Richer, Longer Cowboys Contract Coming?
The Cowboys essentially have two routes to take regarding QB finances. Brace yourself, because March 2023 might be the time when "a new contract for Dak Prescott'' becomes a pretty common headline.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?
The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium
It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job
The Dallas Cowboys said their good byes but it didn’t take Kellen Moore long to find a new job. He’s with the Chargers now.
FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed
FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII. The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The speculation has run wild, but...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?
It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
Get Ready, NFL Fans: Tom Brady To 49ers Gains Fuel After NFC Title Loss
The San Francisco 49ers concluded their season in the NFC Championship Game after putting together an impressive 12-game win streak with a rookie seventh-round quarterback proving a pivotal piece. However, it seems San Francisco’s biggest question entering the 2022 campaign once again will headline the team’s offseason. The...
NBC Bay Area
49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game
Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful...
Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
Bidding war to break out over 1 NFL assistant coach?
Several NFL teams may soon engage in a fierce bidding war for a high-profile assistant coach who is currently making the rounds. The post Bidding war to break out over 1 NFL assistant coach? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Rob Gronkowski not ruling out Buccaneers return for Tom Brady, says it's more likely than signing with Raiders
After the Buccaneers' wild card loss to the Cowboys, there was an air of finality to Tom Brady's press conference. Brady thanked reporters for riding out the season with him, but declined to provide any kind of definitive answer about his future (unsurprisingly). In spite of that, however, some people...
Sporting News
Joe Burrow contract extension: Projecting the value of Bengals QB's looming new mega-deal
Joe Burrow wants to be a Bengals quarterback for his entire career. He's about to get paid a lot more for doing it over the long term. Cincinnati officials have every intention of giving him a contract extension sometime in the 2023 NFL offseason, ahead of the fifth-year option year that's at the back of his rookie deal. As the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, Burrow got $36.190 million all guaranteed over his first four years.
Sporting News
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games
The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Eagles, Chiefs to Face Off In Super Bowl LVII
"The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ."
WGAL
Heads up Chiefs and Eagles fans. Super Bowl tickets could cost $5,000 and higher
Super Bowl LVII is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to be called champion and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. With the picture now in frame for what teams are going to the Super Bowl, fans of both teams,...
