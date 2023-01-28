ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
The Independent

FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate

Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller.Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn away to Bristol City, in one of only two complete ties to be made on Monday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Premier...
The Independent

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateThe action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take...
BBC

Top Football Tweets: Wrexham provide more Hollywood entertainment

Ryan Reynolds experienced the magic of the cup first hand, Jurgen Klopp must hate playing Brighton by now and Jose Mourinho continues to surprise and delight us. In an FA Cup fourth-round weekend full of shocks and upsets, there was no more drama than at Wrexham, where Hollywood star and club owner Ryan Reynolds watched his non-league side's six-goal thriller against Championship team Sheffield United.
The Associated Press

Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.
Reuters

Soccer-Wrexham offered potential dream Cup tie with Tottenham

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Non-league Wrexham could face a dream tie at home to eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round if they can get past Sheffield United in a replay, while Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City.

