Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller.Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn away to Bristol City, in one of only two complete ties to be made on Monday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Premier...

4 HOURS AGO