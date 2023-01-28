Read full article on original website
Liverpool's troubles deepen as Kaoru Mitoma stuns Reds to win FA Cup tie for Brighton in added time
Liverpool's FA Cup defence ended on Sunday as Brighton & Hove Albion scored a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
Soccer-West Ham set up Man United tie by beating Derby
DERBY, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - West Ham United eased into the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to third-tier Derby County on Monday to set up a meeting with Manchester United.
90min
Bournemouth close to agreeing Hamed Traore deal
Bournemouth are close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for Hamed Traore, sources have told 90min.
FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate
Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller.Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn away to Bristol City, in one of only two complete ties to be made on Monday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Premier...
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Manchester United vs Reading live stream, FA Cup odds: What time, TV channel is it on?
Manchester United face another tournament test as the Red Devils get set for a showdown against Reading in FA Cup play today. This match kicks off on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET in the U.S. with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You...
Brighton v Liverpool: FA Cup Match Prediction
LFCTR match prediction for Liverpool's FA Cup tie tomorrow as they travel to Brighton for the second time in two weeks.
Sunderland 1-2 Man Utd: Parris double edges difficult Women's FA Cup tie
Match report: Man Utd beat Sunderland 2-1 in the Women's FA Cup fourth round thanks to two goals from Nikita Parris.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateThe action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take...
PGMOL admits error not to red card Liverpool's Fabinho for horror tackle on Brighton's Evan Ferguson in FA Cup
PGMOL has admitted Liverpool midfielder Fabinho should have been sent off for his challenge on Brighton forward Evan Ferguson in the FA Cup.
90min
FA Cup roundup 28/1/23: Fulham force replay; Leeds & Leicester advance
A roundup of every 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round result
Manchester United v Reading, Confirmed Lineups, FA Cup
Here you can find the confirmed lineups for Manchester United v Reading in the FA Cup.
BBC
Top Football Tweets: Wrexham provide more Hollywood entertainment
Ryan Reynolds experienced the magic of the cup first hand, Jurgen Klopp must hate playing Brighton by now and Jose Mourinho continues to surprise and delight us. In an FA Cup fourth-round weekend full of shocks and upsets, there was no more drama than at Wrexham, where Hollywood star and club owner Ryan Reynolds watched his non-league side's six-goal thriller against Championship team Sheffield United.
Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.
Soccer-Caicedo pleads with Brighton for 'record' move after Arsenal bid rejected
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Moises Caicedo has asked Brighton & Hove Albion to let him leave after the English south-coast club reportedly rejected a 60-million-pound ($70-million) bid from Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Soccer-Wrexham offered potential dream Cup tie with Tottenham
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Non-league Wrexham could face a dream tie at home to eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round if they can get past Sheffield United in a replay, while Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City.
Wrexham To Play Tottenham In FA Cup Fifth Round If They Beat Sheffield United
The FA Cup fifth round draw was made on Monday evening.
